Experts sensitise students on career choice in soil science

As part of efforts to encourage the study of soil science at the level of higher institutions of learning across the nation, the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), North Central zone, has organised Career Counselling in Soil Science for senior secondary school students in the geo-political zone.

This is as the NISS, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, assured students in senior secondary school that they could become independent and solution providers if they key into the study of soil science.

The career and sensitisation programme was organised by the NISS-led by Prof Osariemen Akim Osunde for schools in Niger, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau and Nasarawa states.

Speaking on career counseling, at the event which was held at Federal Government College, Minna, Niger State, a Soil Scientist, Dr Dorcas Ezekiel, told the students how soil could be used to evaluate natural resources.

“What we are doing is to guide you on how to secure your future by becoming independent and to choose a profession that evaluates natural resources. We are going round to let students in Senior Secondary School 1 to 3 (SS 2-3) know how to become soil scientists, where to work and how to earn a living in the future,” she said.

But, Osunde, in a chat with our Correspondent, reiterated that the importance of soil to human existence could not be over-emphasised since soil provides the ecosystem services that are critical for human survival.

Specifically, he noted that since “human beings cannot survive without food; and as food comes from soil, therefore human knowledge and understanding about the nature of soil in terms of its composition, fertility, and the need for its sustainable management are fundamental.”

He, however, expressed regrets that education on soil is not being given the proper attention it deserves at all levels of education in Nigeria, even as he added that “primary and secondary school students know little about the importance of soil due to lack of curriculum on soil science at that level of education.

“Early interest in studying soil is not usually created at those levels of education in the country; while there have been serious challenges about enrollment into soil science study at the higher institution level because of continuous undermining of education on soil,” he explained.

Besides, he said there was little awareness and understanding that lucrative career development could be achieved in the field of soil science with great reputation.

He stated: “It is sad to note that there were cases in Nigeria where some universities had the cause to discontinue to offer soil science courses because of lack of encouragement and poor enrollment of students.

“Against this backdrop, and given the importance of soil to humanity, effort to create a plan of actions to reverse the negative scenarios about education on soil and career pursuit in the country is a highly welcome development.

“We want to create a conscious awareness about the importance of soil in the youth particularly at the secondary levels of education and to create the consciousness on the need to develop and include soil education in the school curriculum at both primary and secondary levels of education in the country.”

Some of the students, who spoke on the event, expressed satisfaction over the programme, saying they were ignorant of this in their choice of career.

Halimat Ibrahim said: “I am happy that they came to sensitise us on the importance of soil science, otherwise most of us who are clamouring that we want to be Doctors or Pharmacists would do better in Soil Science. I want to go into it because my dream is to see how we can have enough food in the country.

“That way, I can also be independent and even make money and help to determine soil nutrients and texture.”

On his part, John Nuhu added that he had thought soil science was for farmers, but now “I have better understanding and I would like to study soil science at the university level.”

Some of the schools visited by the institute in Niger State include Maryam Babangida Girls Science Secondary School, Minna; St Clement’s Secondary School, Gbaiko, Minna; Father O’Connell Science College, Minna; FUT, Minna Model Secondary School, Minna and Federal Government College Minna, respectively.