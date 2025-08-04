Experts Seeks Integration Of Tech Into Legal Practice

Legal experts have emphasized the need for integrating technology into legal practice, highlighting the benefits of using technology for tasks such as legal research, document management, communication, and even virtual court proceedings.

They stressed that it is essential for modern legal professionals to embrace technological advancements. These points formed part of the major discussions at the 2025 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilesa Branch (Ijesa Cradle Bar).

Themed “Law and Technology: Navigating the Future,” the event exposed legal professionals to the advantages of incorporating technology into law practice.

According to the speakers, technology enables lawyers to access vast amounts of legal information quickly, manage documents more effectively, and streamline research processes, leading to increased efficiency and reduced errors.

Speaking at the event, Justice Matthias Olusegun Agboola urged law teachers, legislators, and legal practitioners to embrace technology in their duties.

He stressed the importance of implementing efiling systems, virtual hearings, electronic recording, and judgment archives. Justice Agboola commended the Ijesa Cradle Bar for recognizing the significance of technology in the legal system.