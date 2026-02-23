Experts Seek Unified Capital Markets Across Africa

Policymakers, regulators, academics and capital market operators have called for enhanced macroeconomic coordination, harmonised regulatory frameworks and innovative financing mechanisms to accelerate Africa’s economic integration and unlock sustainable, long-term investment flows across the continent.

The call was made at the 3rd Prof. Uche Uwaleke (PUU) Biennial Capital Market Colloquium held today in Abuja. The event, themed “Future-Proofing Africa-wide Economic Integration: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Capital Markets,” brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for strengthening continental integration in the face of shifting global economic conditions.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the colloquium, participants acknowledged the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in expanding intra-African trade, deepening industrialisation, and catalysing cross-border investment flows.

However, they cautioned that the mere signing of trade agreements would not automatically yield measurable outcomes without effective implementation, regulatory alignment and sustained macroeconomic stability.

The forum emphasised that macroeconomic convergence, price stability, fiscal discipline and exchange rate predictability are critical foundations for sustainable integration. Participants noted that weak or inconsistent policy environments expose long-term infrastructure financing and cross-border capital mobility to significant vulnerabilities, thereby undermining investor confidence and economic resilience.

Delegates stressed the urgency of coordinated investments in transport networks, energy systems and digital infrastructure to strengthen regional competitiveness.

Energy security was identified as particularly vital to industrial expansion and broader economic transformation. To address Africa’s infrastructure deficit, the colloquium recommended blended finance models, infrastructure bonds and public-private partnerships as viable funding mechanisms, urging capital markets to take a more strategic role in mobilising long-term domestic savings for transformative investments.

also called for the development of resilient and harmonised capital markets across African exchanges. They advocated interoperable settlement systems, harmonised listing requirements and coordinated regulatory oversight to facilitate seamless cross-border trading and investment. Operational institutions, including clearing houses, registrars, custodians and digital shareholder service providers, were encouraged to adopt deeper technological integration to enhance efficiency and transparency.

While commending the AfCFTA’s robust legal framework, the colloquium identified persistent non-tariff barriers, customs inefficiencies and fragmented standards as major obstacles to intra-African trade. It urged improved trade facilitation systems and closer alignment with global trade obligations.

The communiqué further highlighted the importance of legislative oversight, transparency mechanisms and institutional safeguards to ensure policy continuity and protect integration efforts from political disruptions.

Financial reporting integrity was described as the bedrock of investor confidence, with participants calling for stronger collaboration among professional bodies across Africa to harmonise accounting, auditing and ethical standards.

The colloquium also advocated enabling legislation to support fintech innovation, digital identity systems, data governance frameworks and strengthened cybersecurity standards. Regulatory sandboxes were recommended as tools to balance innovation with consumer and investor protection.

On Central Bank Digital Currencies, including Nigeria’s eNaira, participants acknowledged their potential to improve the speed and transparency of cross-border payments.

However, they stressed that interoperability, cybersecurity resilience and public trust are essential to ensuring such digital innovations promote integration rather than market fragmentation.

Among the resolutions adopted, participants committed to advocating stronger macroeconomic coordination among African countries to enhance investment predictability, promoting harmonization of capital market regulations and operational systems, supporting reforms to eliminate non-tariff barriers and accelerate AfCFTA implementation, encouraging innovative infrastructure financing instruments such as green and diaspora bonds, strengthening collaboration among accounting and regulatory institutions, fostering partnerships between academia, industry and government, and backing legislative frameworks that promote responsible fintech development while safeguarding investors and consumers.

The colloquium reaffirmed that Africa’s integration agenda must be deliberate, coordinated and future-oriented. Participants agreed that infrastructure must connect markets both physically and digitally, innovation must drive productivity and competitiveness, and capital markets must mobilise long-term savings to support sustainable continental growth.