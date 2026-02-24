Experts Seek Unified Capital Markets Across Africa

Policymakers, regulators, academics and capital market operators have called for enhanced macroeconomic coordination, harmonised regulatory frameworks and innovative financing mechanisms to accelerate Africa’s economic integration and unlock sustainable, long-term investment flows across the continent.

The call was made at the 3rd Prof. Uche Uwaleke (PUU) Biennial Capital Market Colloquium held yesterday in Abuja. The event, themed “Future-Proofing Africa-wide Economic Integration: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Capital Markets,” brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for strengthening continental integration in the face of shifting global economic conditions.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the colloquium, participants acknowledged the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in expanding intra-African trade, deepening industrialization and catalyzing crossborder investment flows.

However, they cautioned that the mere signing of trade agreements would not automatically yield measurable outcomes without effective implementation, regulatory alignment and sustained macroeconomic stability. The forum emphasised that macroeconomic convergence, price stability, fiscal discipline and exchange rate predictability are critical foundations for sustainable integration.

Participants noted that weak or inconsistent policy environments expose longterm infrastructure financing and cross-border capital mobility to significant vulnerabilities, thereby undermining investor confidence and economic resilience.

Delegates stressed the urgency of coordinated investments in transport networks, energy systems and digital infrastructure to strengthen regional competitiveness. Energy security was identified as particularly vital to industrial expansion and broader economic transformation.

To address Africa’s infrastructure deficit, the colloquium recommended blended finance models, infrastructure bonds and public-private partnerships as viable funding mechanisms, urging capital markets to take a more strategic role in mobilizing long-term domestic savings for transformative investments.