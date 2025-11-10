Experts Seek Inter-Varsity Synergy To Access National Research Funds

Experts and academic gurus from five public tertiary institutions in Ebonyi State, comprising Vice Chancellors, Provosts, Deans of Faculties, Directors of ICT and Principal Officers, have advocated inter-university collaboration as a way of translating research outcomes into practical policies development.

The academics gave the admonition in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, at the weekend, during a one-day summit on interuniversity collaboration, access to National Research Fund and moving research to policy in Nigeria.

The summit was hosted by Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu Prof Jesse Uneke, while the Vice Chancellors of ICT, Science/Technology Oferekpe, Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ikwo and Ebonyi State University of Aeronautical/ Aerospace Engineering Onueke were co-hosts.

Addressing participants, the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu Professor Jesse Uneke, stated that the event was geared towards establishing healthy collaboration in addition to accessing funds for research.