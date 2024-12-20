Experts Seek Integration Of STEAM In Schools

Share

The Science, Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) initiative has called for the integration of the scheme into pre-primary, primary and secondary schools.

Chairman of the Implementation Team, Prof. Emeritas Nwaorgu at the presentation of the STEAM project report in Abuja said addressing hindrances to the STEAM project was critical for Nigeria’s competitiveness in the science and technology-driven world.

Nwaorgu expressed confidence that STEAM would promote interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, problem-solving and hands-on activities, adding that integration of STEAM in schools across the country would also improve the performance of candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

While lamenting that in Nigeria the project lacks the necessary priorities and support for its full implementation despite the benefits of STEAM education, Nwaorgu stressed Nigeria’s need for the STEAM initiative to imbue students with the ability for critical thinking, at a very young age.

She said: “When you introduce design into learning, programme it makes it better and you can start teaching children at a younger age, moulding them to have critical minds at a younger age.”

