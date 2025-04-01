Experts Seek Collaboration To Combat Cybersecurity Threats

Share

Worried by the growing threat of cybersecurity in the country, critical stakeholders in the academia, private sector, and governmental agencies have reiterated the need for a collective effort to strengthen Nigeria’s cybersecurity ecosystem in the face of growing global threat expected to cost $10.5 trillion by 2025.

The call to action was the main thrust of a two-day cybersecurity workshop hosted by the Babcock University Information Technology Department in collaboration with GXT International, which took place on the main campus of the private university at Ilishan-Remo Ogun State. The workshop with the theme:

“Building a Resilient Cybersecurity Ecosystem: Bridging Academia, Industry, and Organisational Practices,” brought together experts and professionals who shared knowledge and proposed solutions to address critical security challenges facing the nation.

In his presentation, the Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, however, highlighted the significance of cybersecurity in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

“Nigeria may have missed out on the first and second industrial revolutions, but we have an opportunity to make a significant impact in the digital age,” he said, even as he emphasised the need for a tripartite collaboration involving the academia, industry, and government agencies so as to develop a robust cybersecurity ecosystem.

Consequently, Salisu, therefore, proposed that professors acquire industrial experience during their sabbatical, while students focus on solving reallife problems using Fin-Tech in their final research work.

While corroborating this position, the CEO of Sycom, Abdulraman Akanbi, who stressed that employers value hands-on experience over theoretical knowledge, said: “Cybersecurity is not just a profession; it is a mission to save the digital world.”

Also, on his part, the Executive Director of Momo PSB, Oluwafemi Aminu, noted that cyber resilience is a shared responsibility requiring coordinated action from all stakeholders.

He said: “We cannot afford to operate in silos; a unified ecosystem-driven approach is the only way forward in today’s threat landscape.

“Cyber resilience goes beyond traditional cybersecurity. While cybersecurity focuses on protecting systems, networks, and data from attacks, cyber resilience ensures an organisation can continue operations during and after an attack.”

However, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Tunbosun Alake, said the state is working hard to ensure that Nigeria takes its rightful position in the comity of nations in terms of technology development.

“Your focus becomes your reality. If you see Nigeria as a jungle, you will only see a jungle, but if you see it with its various potentials, so it becomes.

We need to work together to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said. The President/Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof Ademola Tayo, in his remarks commended the timeliness and relevance of the workshop, saying: “I commend you for coming up with this programme at a time like this.

With the risks posed by cybercrime, this programme could not have come at a better time to address this very issue germane to our national growth and development.”

Apart from its recommendations, the workshop also provided a platform for the presentation of the Excellence Cybersecurity Leadership Award to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Alake and others in recognition of their contribution to building the digital infrastructure in the country.

