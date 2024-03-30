Experts seek better management of waste in Lagos

Experts in the field of waste management have suggested ways of regenerating waste products for economic purposes and for the development of the nation. The issue was extensively discussed at Circular Economy Strategy week organised by the Consul General of the Netherlands in Lagos and the Circular Business Platform, which held in Lagos from March 25 to 28. The organisers stated that the aim of the strategy week was to bring together waste stakeholders into the same room to discuss the cost of building a circular economy and to learn from each other and know the best practices that will be suitable for waste management.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab, the Consul General of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Mr. Michel Delien, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Director of Pollution and Control, Federal Ministry of the Environment, Olubunmi Olusanya, and the Director General of NESREA, Aliyu Jauro were present at the event. The guests took time to speak about the environmental development and economic growth of Lagos through proper management of waste and partnership between the Netherlands and the state to create a sustainable circular economy. A participant, Opeyemi Oriniowo, told Saturday Telegraph that the initiative of the Netherlands to collaborate with Nigeria to promote partnership and work on the first smelting organisation in Nigeria is a great opportunity to transform Lagos into a circular economy, especially in e-waste sector.