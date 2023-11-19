Experts: Securitisation Of Assets, Poor Forex Reserves, Unhealthy For Economy

Canvass Equity Investment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has got the green light from the Nigerian Senate to borrow $7 billion with government’s dividends from the NLNG as security. But analysts argue that since the loan is to fund the foreign exchange market rather than for building critical infrastructure for production of exports, the economy would suffer. That is as the country continues to import and consume. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Senate approves President Tinubu’s $8bn loan plan

President Bola Tinubu’s urgent plea to the Senate, seeking approval for an $8 billion external borrowing plan received express approval from the senate chamber. This financial strategy, earmarked for the 2022- 2024 period, is primarily intended to fortify essential sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security within the country. Tinubu, in his correspondence to the Senate, outlined the request for $7.86 billion and 100 million euros (equivalent to $105.40 million), without specifying the funding sources for these allocations.

Nigeria has previously engaged with international credit markets, issuing Eurobonds and securing loans from institutions like the World Bank and African Development Bank(ADB) to sustain its budgetary needs. “In view of the present economic realities facing the country, it has become imperative to use the external borrowing to bridge the financing gap, which will be applied to key infrastructure projects including power, railway, health among others,” highlighted Tinubu.

FG expects $10bn inflow to boost forex liquidity

As part of efforts to boost foreign currency liquidity in the economy and strengthen foreign exchange (FX), the Federal Government has concluded a plan to Securitize about $7 billion of the country’s dividends from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG). A top official in the present administration, who disclosed this, said while the government expects to get $7 billion from a consortium led by Standard Chartered Bank, the Federal Government also expect inflows from the $3 billion emergency loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had secured two months ago, bringing the total inflows expected in the short-term to $10 billion.

The arrangement is being organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated, which is the shareholder of the NLNG. The move aligns with the recent disclosure by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, that the country was expecting about $10 billion inflows in the nearest term, which according to him, would help to clear FX backlog and stabilise the Naira. Speaking at the recent 29th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu had also assured Nigerians and investors that there was an ongoing plan to boost the country’s foreign exchange liquidity.

Tinubu had acknowledged challenges faced by the business community in the financial markets and had assured them of additional FX liquidity to restore market confidence. The source further said: “NLNG has been performing and used to pay dividends of about $6 billion but because our oil production and gas production have fallen, dividends also fell to about $2 billion.

More Insights

According to a recent report, the Federal Government is expecting to receive $7 billion, facilitated by a consortium led by Standard Chartered Bank. The aim is to increase the availability of dollars by injecting them into the market, intending to influence the naira/dollar exchange rate to reach approximately N1000 to a dollar. The plan involves utilizing the entire $7 billion to fulfil existing foreign exchange (FX) forward obligations, which would alleviate strain on the naira, enhance liquidity, and potentially lead to an increase in the currency’s value.

The strategy here is to use this significant influx of dollars to clear old FX forward contracts, essentially reducing the existing burden on the naira. By doing so, the government aims to enhance the availability of foreign currency, thereby supporting the local currency and allowing it to strengthen against the dollar. This initiative seeks to create a more stable and balanced foreign exchange environment, potentially leading to an improvement in the country’s economic conditions. The country is currently battling a 26.72 per cent inflation rate amidst foreign exchange challenges while the major source of forex in the country’s revenues is drying up.

The oil sector is in dire straits as stakeholders try to take oil production to the 1.7 million barrels per day quota set by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Note that some stakeholders, including the NLNG, have said that Nigeria’s oil and gas production decline is a result of crude oil theft, which cuts across various levels of sabotage like illegal connections, and vandalized oil and gas assets.

Other stakeholders are accusing the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited of using crude oil theft to justify security contracts handed over to third-party agencies in the Niger Delta region. Meanwhile, these stakeholders maintain that crude oil theft in Nigeria is a myth.

What happens if the $7 billion is not properly utilized?

Oil and gas analyst, Etulan Adu, said the $7 billion NLNG securitization plan carries both potential benefits and drawbacks. On the positive side, it could aid in stabilizing the currency and provide immediate financial aid to the economy. However, there are also potential risks and important factors to consider. The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) plays a significant role in the country’s gas industry. Implementing the securitization strategy might affect gas production if it interferes with the company’s operations or available resources.

“Mismanagement of the borrowed funds by the Nigerian government could lead to a cash shortage for future projects and might diminish investor confidence. The full impact on NLNG and the gas industry remains uncertain until the implementation of this strategy is clear. It’s essential to understand how this plan might affect NLNG’s operations and the gas sector before drawing definitive conclusions”, he said. Meanwhile, the prudent use of the borrowed resources by the government is critical.

If these funds are mismanaged, leading to a lack of available capital for future projects, it might adversely affect the overall economic development and also lower investor confidence. This could, in turn, slow down the growth and progress of various sectors in the country. Understanding the precise implications of this strategy on NLNG and the gas industry is crucial. Adu said: “The key aspect is how the funds will be utilized. NLNG could end up not having further backing from its shareholders to spend more money on new expansion projects.

Reduced investor confidence will be imminent for new gas projects in Nigeria. It seems to be a practice that the government would always seek bailouts from major companies.” Meanwhile, oil and gas analyst, Mr. Dan D. Kunle, said that the securitization plan by the Federal Government is called a low- hanging option because the country needs to use what it has to get what it urgently needs.

However, there are some key questions the NLNG and other stakeholders need to answer. He said, “The focus is on expanding Nigeria’s LNG production from 22 million to potentially 30 million tons annually by completing Train 8. This increase in volume is crucial for the business. While margins have been promising in recent years, uncertainties exist. “The dividends for the Federal Government of Nigeria heavily depend on these production scenarios.

Any shortfall in dividends could worsen the national fiscal system, complicating the settling of backlogs and debts.” He further said that to address these issues, action steps should be taken to increase crude oil and gas production by 200 percent, but this will require meticulous management. While NLNG operates transparently, concerns loom over the operations of NNPC Limited and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Gas production is declining, and upstream exploration and development investments have been inadequate for over eight years. This situation has caused delays in investment plans by International Oil Companies (IOCs). According to Kunle, there is an active call for a decisive approach to reinvigorate Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Buhari’s administration depleted reserves with forward commitments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the Buhari administration’s security borrowing from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs could set Nigeria’s credit rating on a free fall to junk amid efforts to reposition the economy, analysts say. The apex bank, in its recently released 2022 financials, reported borrowing $7.5 billion from U.S banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs by pledging securities. Analysts say that the loan deal, which the Central Bank said was contracted “in exchange for its securities to be held for collateral”, may impair the nation’s fragile fiscal position and credit rating.

The CBN also disclosed that it entered into 30-day forward contracts totalling N3.15 trillion in 2022 with undisclosed counterparties. Sylvester Anaba, an analyst at a Lagos investment house, said there won’t be severe consequences as CBN can pay back its debt to these foreign creditors. “But if they default, then investors will begin to dump our bond. It will also impact our credit rating,” he said. “Recently, they brought up some ratings and Nigeria was maintained at B-, about six notches down to junk rating.

It means by the time CBN defaults; there is nothing that will save us from entering junk.” The apex bank disclosure on borrowings of $7 billion and $500 million, respectively, from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs leaves fragile investor confidence in Nigeria in danger of fresh harm. Rating agency Fitch, last November downgraded Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign- Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B-’ from ‘B’, citing “deterioration in Nigeria’s government debt servicing costs and external liquidity despite high oil prices.”

A verdict by New York-based Moody’s Investors Service early this year similarly cut Nigeria’s ratings to non-investment grade in danger to its prospects of sourcing debt from the international capital market. The then Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, rejected Moody’s position. CBN books for 2022 showed that $3.2 billion is owed to an unnamed party as foreign currency forward contract payables—no notes providing clarity on the transaction accompanying that item.

“Since the loans from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs etc., are collateralised with Nigeria’s foreign assets (securities), then the current gross external reserves of about $30 billion becomes $16.3 billion net,” a prominent economist, who sought anonymity said. “If the other outstanding obligations are included, CBN is technically insolvent,” he added, noting that the exchange rate is likely to depreciate further. The analyst remarked that the low levels of the real reserves have encumbered the apex bank’s intervention in the currency market.

Analysts worry over securitisation of national assets, canvass equity investment Economists have said that securitization of assets for loans has its positives and negatives but the negatives, they told Sunday Telegraph that they would rather strongly advise the government to go the route of equity investments rather than securitisation of assets. The Advisor to the Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management Complex of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Kehinde Ogunleye, said that there are dangers in a situation that government defaults in the payment of in the case of securitisation of assets.

But an equity loan is an investment, so there is no case of default. Yemi Kale, a partner and Chief Economist, KPMG in Nigeria, agrees with Ogunleye that the government should consider equity investment as a way of raising the necessary funds for its developmental projects. Adedoyin Soyibo of the Department of Economics, University of Ibadan said: “Our problem at the moment is insufficient dollar reserves to defend the naira as a result of insufficient exports. “So, why is the government not taking this loan to accelerate the renovation of our refineries to boost our refining capacity and reduce our dependence and demand for dollars to fund petrol imports?

“Why are we not seeking solutions to address the root cause of our current problem which is our exposure to imported inflation due to the fluctuations in international oil prices? “Securitisation of assets for loans is at best a short term solution to crash dollar price by ensuring sufficient availability of the same in the interim at the expense of our already limited future earnings. Instead of subsidizing domestic fuel consumption this seeks to subsidize domestic dollar demand. It may work in the interim to some extent but will have repercussions in future,” he warned.