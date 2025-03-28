New Telegraph

March 28, 2025
Experts Say Digital Infrastructure’ll Aid $1trn Economy Target

Industry experts have said that the proposed $1 trillion economy will be achieved if digital infrastructure is enhanced and expanded.

They made this assertion at a summit on the implementation of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) framework in Nigeria held on Thursday in Lagos, underscoring the critical roles of digital infrastructure in realisation of the $1 trillion economy ambition in the country.

During a panel session titled “Appraisal of Data Centre Infrastructure Risks in the Scheme of CNII Implementation”, they underscored the need for robust investments in data centers, broadband expansion, and cybersecurity.

They stressed that Nigeria’s digital economy hinges on resilient infrastructure, energy integration, and strategic policy implementation.

