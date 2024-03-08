Experts Rally Organic Farming Solutions As GMO Foods Threatens Food Security

With the widely discussed effects resulting from the consumption of GMO foods a gathering of minds seasoned with a vast knowledge of the side effects of its consumption spoke at a symposium which was a call to action for the urgent adoption of organic farming practices.

The Central to the discussions were the imperatives of food security, environmental sustainability, and human health. The symposium underscored the pressing need for a paradigm shift towards organic farming methods, emphasizing their crucial role in safeguarding our collective well-being and preserving the integrity of our ecosystems.

The Centre for Food Safety and Agricultural Research stands as a beacon of innovation and collaboration in the realm of sustainable agriculture and orchestrated this landmark symposium, shedding light on the intricate complexities surrounding genetically modified foods.

Held at the prestigious Waterfalls Event Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, this symposium convened under the theme, “GMO Foods: Unveiling the Landscapes and Debates Beyond the Laboratory” served as a pivotal platform for a diverse spectrum of stakeholders to delve into the multifaceted dimensions of GMO technology.

Director at CEFSAR Prof. Qrisstuberg Amua, reiterated that “The dangers in GMO foods go beyond genetic engineering. It is a way of pumping toxic chemicals into the environment and ultimately on the breakfast tables.

There is an emerging situation short of criminality that is pervading the public space with GMO crops. In the context of our discussion, it appears that some persons outside the country have some business interests to push out these GMO products for wealth accumulation. As a centre, we have begun a journey to aggregate the relevant voices in the sector on the dangers of GMO foods.”

While stressing the need for the Government to pay great service to farmers, Former Commissioner of Women Affairs in Anambra State, Honourable Mrs. Bridget Obi stated that “it’s time we look at our farmers as our greatest asset as a nation.

Without the farmers, there will be no food or industry. In 2008, during YarAdua’s era, I was a member of the committee on Agriculture and Food Security, where a Vision 2020 plan was developed to make Nigeria great through Agriculture”.

She however blamed the lack of continutity in Government as an impediment to that plan, which has now degraded badly into accepting dangerous Genetically Modified options from outside our borders. She also encouraged the public to watch what they eat, because “If you don’t eat food as medicine, you would eat medicine as food”

Attributing the rise in Cancer cases to the increase in GMO foods, Dr Adesoji Saka stated clearly in his presentation that the increase in the cause of cancer isn’t far-fetched, it’s a result of the food we eat.

Professor Phillip Njemanze corroborated this by stating factually that there is no scientific argument that GMOs cause cancer because the evidence is there.

In her presentation, Dr Joyce Brown stressed that GMOs involve seed monopoly, increased pesticide use, the emergence of super weeds, and monocultures resulting in the loss of biodiversity and nutritional diversity.

Restating the need to revisit the seed law in Nigeria, a legal practitioner, Mr Bismarck Akintoye, urged the legislature to undo the laws signed in ignorance. He points that, “There are laws that allowed biotechnology into the country while we were sleeping. We must engage the lawmakers to undo the laws they did as regards the acceptance of GMO foods and crops in the country.”

An IT expert, Segun Adebayo expressed his satisfaction in discussing a topic that directly impacts the food on our tables, highlighting the omnipresence of GMOs in our daily meals. Expanding on his point, he remarked, “I would like to emphasize the importance of informed decision-making regarding food choices.

The potential risks of the foods including health implications and environmental concerns can not be overlooked as there is a reference to a two-year study showing severe health implications including liver and kidney issues, tumours, and hormonal imbalances.

But I would rather call for a balanced approach to this, where people have the knowledge and freedom to choose what they eat understanding the implications of GMOs and the need for transparency in food production.”

On his part, Mr Oluwaseyi Ifelaja, an agribusiness specialist, restated that the proliferation of GMO seeds was aimed at the neo-colonisation of developing countries.

He expressed, “The discussion on GMOs should have been locked away since three decades ago because we have been having infiltration of into our food system for that long.

We consider the crops and seeds as agents of colonisation tied to agric-led growth and food security. The thought of having GMO patented seeds as the order of the day should be vehemently opposed and critically looked into before we sign off our food security.”

As the symposium concluded, its reverberations were felt far beyond the walls of the conference hall, sparking a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to forging a path towards a world where agriculture thrives in harmony with nature, nourishing both people and planet alike.