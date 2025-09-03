Experts Push For Training, Documentation For Evidence-Based Traditional Medicine

As Nigeria joined other African countries to commemorate the African Traditional Medicine Day marked on August 31, experts have urged the Federal Government to strengthen regulation, documentation, and training in order to reposition indigenous medicine as a credible part of the health system.

Delivering a keynote address via a webinar, to mark the 2025 African Traditional Medicine Day, Neurotoxicology’s and Integrative Medicine Expert, Dr. John Tor-Agbidye, said traditional medicine is the first line of care for about 70 per cent of Nigerians but still struggles with weak regulation, poor training, safety concerns and lack of proper records. The webinar was organised by Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA).

The African Traditional Medicine Day is marked August 31. “Traditional medicine is what 70 per cent of Nigerians rely on. It has a rich cultural heritage. But the challenges remain under-documentation, weak regulation, poor training and safety concerns,” he said.

He urged the National Assembly to hasten the passage of the Traditional Medicine Bill, describing it as the only legal framework that would properly organise training, research, and strategy for the sector. “We should prevail on the Senate to pass the law. Without a regulatory council, training and documentation will remain uncoordinated,” he said.

Policy measures

Dr. Tor-Agbidye acknowledged that progress has been made. The Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) created the Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) division in 2018, produced a national policy document, published a Herbal Pharmacopeia listing indigenous plants, and compiled a Nigerian Medicinal Plant List.

He noted that agencies such as the NNMDA, the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have been mandated to drive research, documentation, and integration of traditional medicine into the national health system. Universities including Benin, Jos, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Lagos also run herbal and traditional medicine training centres, offering pathways for scientific validation and practitioner education.

Training as a catalyst

According to Dr. Tor-Agbidye, most practitioners have no formal education but can be supported through structured programmes. “They can be trained in local languages, guided on sanitation at their production sites, and helped to document their work,” he said. He added that training and documentation would safeguard patients, preserve cultural heritage, and encourage drug discovery.

Collaboration and funding

He also called for stronger international collaboration. He cited China and India, which already train Nigerian practitioners, but said Nigeria must not depend on them alone.

He urged the creation of a national training programme and greater support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO). Dr. Tor-Agbidye said the sector requires investment and political will to thrive. “You cannot do research without good funding. I challenge our scientists to pursue grants.

There are many grants out there to help us build a credible, globally valued healthcare asset,” he said. Asked what specific evidence-based model Nigeria should adopt to make traditional medicine more credible, Dr. Tor-Agbidye said documentation and regulatory oversight must form the foundation. “The best model for evidence-based practice will be solved through documentation and through agencies like NAFDAC ensuring safety and efficacy before any herbal product is listed,” he said.

To clarify the difference between traditional, complementary, and alternative medicine, Dr. Tor-Agbidye explained that the WHO has abolished the term ‘alternative medicine’ because of its tendency to provoke rivalry with orthodox doctors. “What we have now is complementary medicine, which means a chiropractor or homeopath can come in to support orthodox treatment.

Our goal is always the patient’s clinical outcome,” he said. On the concern that many high-profile Nigerians secretly patronise traditional healers at night to avoid stigma, a participant asked how documentation could work under such circumstances, Dr. Tor-Agbidye admitted it was a challenge but maintained that records of treatment were still necessary.

“There is no doubt there is benefit from traditional medicine. What we need is to support practitioners to modernise documentation, even if their patients want confidentiality,” he said.

Pressed on safety concerns, particularly claims that herbal remedies damage vital organs and enquiry that journalists are often caught between documenting proven remedies and publishing warnings from orthodox doctors, Dr. Tor-Agbidye said regulation already provides a safeguard.

“Before NAFDAC lists any herbal product, its safety and efficacy must have been tested. The major criticism has been dosage, but pharmacopoeia classification is now part of the process,” he explained.

On how the government intends to practically integrate traditional medicine into hospital settings, Dr. Tor-Agbidye said integration is already under discussion and that universities and research institutions are working with agencies to standardise procedures.

Other contributors urged closer collaboration between universities, research institutions, and government agencies to ensure that research translates into products. Dr. John Tor-Agbidye agreed, noting that “synergy is what will move us forward, not isolated efforts.” In his closing remarks, Dr. Tor-Agbidye said the opportunities in traditional medicine outweigh the challenges.

“This is not a situation where nothing is being done. A lot is being done. But training and documentation remain the cornerstone for evidence-based traditional medicine,” he said.

He appealed to the government, scientists, and international partners to work together to protect Nigeria’s indigenous knowledge. “If we have the laws, the training, and the political will, traditional medicine will not only serve Nigerians but also gain global respect,” he added.