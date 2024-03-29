Experts Push For More Women In Newsroom Leadership

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that a recent report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Journalism (WSCIJ) is pushing for more women’s presence in newsroom leadership positions, and the push is being supported by media executives.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has continued to demonstrate its readiness to foster a more diverse and equitable media landscape. The centre in a new report which focuses on women’s representation in newsrooms and news leadership, showed that women’s representations in media leadership are low across the four media genres and that women accounted for 25.7 percent of leadership positions, while men dominated with 74.3 per cent. The report titled: ‘Who Leads the Newsroom and News’, indicated that print and online platforms exhibited the lowest representation of women at 4.6 per cent and 5.5 percent respectively, while radio and television showed slightly better representation at 9.2 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively.

Leadership positions

Geographically, the Southwest and North-Central had the most women in leadership positions, but they ranked lowest in percentage representation. The Northwest and South-South led in gender-balanced leadership with 31.2 percent and 28.5 per cent representation respectively. Similarly, in terms of news representation, the study discovered that women were inadequately represented. Only 24 percent of anchors and authors were women, with men making up 76 per cent.

Men also dominated as expert resource persons or guests, comprising 87.9 per cent, while women constituted just 12.1 per cent. Furthermore, only 7.1 per cent of news focused on women, while 92.9 per cent covered other angles. The Executive Director of WSCIJ, Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, said the latest report is the fifth done by the Centre on issues relating to gender.

She said: “This is our fifth report on this issue. Aside from monitoring, we’ve done a report checking the status of leadership in the newsroom in 2017. We went ahead to do reports on policies and practices in the newsroom, which showed us a major issue why women cannot stay as leaders in the newsroom.”

House-To-House

According to her, these reports have been used to engage media leaders, especially under WSCIJ House-To-House, which entails going to media houses with the reports. She revealed that the current report will also be taken to media houses, not just on the reality of disparity in the reportage of women and girls issues, but on the realities of what beats they cover. “We realise that news leaders do not have enough time for reflection, they are busy chasing deadlines and trying to run the business.

We’ve taken it upon ourselves to reflect for the news media and present this reflection, which is needed for growth, sustainability and dynamics.” Alaka urged media owners and managers to begin to look around newsrooms, board rooms and editorial boards and make conscious decisions to recruit females to become members, especially if it is an all male composition.

She said: “There are competent women out there who can do the work. We hope everyone circulates this report and has a conversation concerning it in their circles. We’re training female leaders and we have trained 84 up to date, who are fellows of the Report Women’s Programme.

“We are also putting together a platform of female experts across some sectors that journalists can use as a base to know that there are females who are competent in all sectors. This report is not just about leaders in the newsroom, it’s about the leadership of the news, women being on the front pages and leading stories because they do have a voice.”

Lopsidedness

Reviewing the 90- page report, the Director of the Daily Trust Foundation, Theophilus Abbah, provided evidence of the lopsidedness in the media i n d u s t r y, stressing that it holds a mirror to the face of media owners, media executives, and newsroom leaders, showing an error that needs to be corrected and mistake of gender imbalance in the news business.

He said that it is a mistake because there are no gender norms in the media business. Abbah said: “Nowhere are we told what roles are reserved for men or women in the media business, unlike in other areas in our cultural experiences. The research has made several recommendations, which are relevant. It’s a call on media organisations to be deliberate in ensuring that more women are given leadership roles in the newsroom, and more female newsmakers are sourced and featured in the news.

“Other recommendations are to implement gender parity policies, improve representation of women in news reporting, increase female expert sources, promote gender sensitive reporting and engage stakeholders.”

Research

Abbah also recommended that qualitative research should be conducted to explore why the numbers are lopsided, without which, it might be difficult to solve the problem of gender imbalance in the newsroom. “For instance, it is good to know the following, how did the 32 per cent in leadership positions in the media climb the ladder up? What can other women and media organisations learn from them? “Why do boards of media organisations appoint more males than females to leadership positions?

Why do editors feature more male newsmakers than female newsmakers in their publications? What kinds of training must women be exposed to qualify for leadership positions in the newsroom? How do pressures for the roles women play in their homes affect their growth prospects in the newsroom? “Some of these questions could be answered through other research methods, separate from numerical data. Interviews and focus group discussions could bring out a lot more information that could complement the outcome of this research, to change the imbalance in female representation in the newsroom.”

Abbah urged the WSCIJ to circulate the report as widely as possible to media organisations. “Like every other kind of advocacy, the struggle for gender equity in the newsroom should not end with one activity; there must be multiple activities on diverse fronts until the change for equity becomes irresistible.”

Technology

On his part, the Executive Director of Media Career Development Network, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, reacting to arguments that there are not enough women in the newsrooms and management positions because of the job demand, especially working late hours, said technology has taken care of mundane excuses. He said: “We need to begin to see how we can demystify newsroom work and leverage technology. During COVID-19, many newsrooms ran their newsrooms without being in the newsroom.

If we make use of what technology makes possible, we’ll realise that it’s not about being present in the newsroom, but being able to deliver.” Otufodunrin argued that with technology, a female journalist can work from anywhere as a manager. “Being a media manager doesn’t mean staying late in the office or working till 2 am. Media organisations need to begin to make use of what technology has made possible by holding virtual meetings and working remotely. If we do that, we’ll eliminate the argument of women managers not readily being available to work.”