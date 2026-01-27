Experts Project Positive Future For Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Prominent professionals in the energy sector have projected that the future of Nigeria’s energy sector between five and 10 years will be positive, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Research Director, Fuels & Refining, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Tanya Stepanova, has said that she has quite a positive view of Nigeria in the market. She said though people staying in Nigeria may have a lot of negative information, the country has many endowments and facilities that project a positive future.

She noted that the country has crude production and a large scale refinery that is able to refine that product and able to produce high quality fuel even upto 10 ppm standard of fuel, a lot of jet fuel and diesel.

She added that such is a really good start. She stated that these potential give the country a lot of benefits including monetizing local resources and monetizing crude. She said this is what many African governments are fighting for, adding that they want to monetize either minerals or crude domestically.

According to her, Nigeria can do it already now. Speaking on a recent webinar by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MEMAN), she also harped on the importance of supply security and regulatory transparency.

Stepanova said: “So there are benefits for security of supply, because, if you look at South Africa, South Africa is very worried that with these refinery closures that have happened over the past decade, there is an issue with security of supply. They can’t produce the fuel that they need domestically.

They need to import, and the import market can be volatile. It can be subject to different geopolitical risks. “Now we clearly see these geopolitical risks playing out, where you can’t buy fuel from one country, you can buy only from another, otherwise you are of assumptions. So monetizing domestic resources, security of supply and strengthening security supply are very important.

In addition to that, creating local jobs and developing the local economy are all great. “I think the only missing part is that Nigeria needs to sort out that kind of regulatory part, transparency part, that everyone is on the same page and every party understands exactly what’s happening, and there is one truth.

It’s well documented, and that kind of gives some order to the market, gives some transparency, and no space for any unfair or illicit practices.”

Populous country

Stepanova noted that Nigeria is already the most populous country in Africa, adding that by 2050, economists forecast that there will be about 126 million people more living in Nigeria. She noted that these people would own cars and consume fuel as well as use other things needed by their cars or vehicles.

She opined that hence, potential for the market is very high, and there is space for pretty much everyone and everything, for fuel vehicles, for electric vehicles and for compressed natural gas (CNG) compliant vehicles. “We think that all these type of vehicles will grow, including gasoline, and hence the forecast is that gasoline (fuel) demand will remain strong, again driven by demographics and by general growth profile.

So that said, Nigerian’s market will be able to absorb these volumes. “Let me switch gears a bit gear and move into pricing and talk a little bit how products are priced in liberalized markets and what we see at the moment in Nigeria. First of all, I will take gasoline as an example.

Gasoline prices on a global level, they correlate very closely with crude oil prices. “Gasoline (fuel) is almost always traded at a premium to crude oil and of course, makes a lot of sense because crude oil is the main feedstock for gasoline/fuel production. Refiners, of course, need to make money, so there is some premium to gasoline/fuel.

That premium to crude, it can be quite volatile, though. “At early 2020s, you see that the premium is pretty narrow, a very small premium. And when we get to 2022, premiums go very high. So these premiums are driven by market sources and market events.

In 2020, we had COVID and we had a very low gasoline consumption. People were not driving. Consumption was low, and supply was exceeding demand.

Hence, there was a pressure, and hence, gasoline crime spreads were low. “Now, fast-forward this to 2022. We had big geopolitical shifts in the world. We had the Russia-Ukraine war, and this happened when gasoline demand globally started to recover.

So, gasoline demand is recovering, yet on the supply side, new risks are coming. There are also new worries: what will happen with Russian supply, and what will happen with supply in other regions “So, the key message here is that there is always that premium to crude price, yet the crime’s credit

can be quite volatile. Now, looking at a typical pricing formula in the importing country. What we see, an importing country would normally price gasoline (fuel) but it will take international benchmark price in the nearest hub as a starting point,” Stepanova said Analyst, Fuel and Refining, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Mr. Dumdisi Awanen, who also expressed optimism over the future of Nigeria’s energy sector, noted that the government has a very strong desire to improve the sector.

Liberalised market

He also gave insight into a liberalized market. He said: “When we think about a few markets, there are what we call different segments. There’s refining, there’s imports and there are mainstream logicians which refer to assets such as storage, line-to-line assets, few wholesale.

That means the bulk distribution of products and there’s retail, which is the sale of products to consumers. And of course, there is the aspect of pricing.

“So, typically, what you see in a liberalized market is what you’re looking for: Is the absence of restrictions on private participation, can private players own their economy, can private players import, can private players own storage capacities and facilities, sorry.

And of course, when it comes to pricing, are prices determined by market forces or are they subsidized. Are they price-class or fixed prices? So, typically, you know, in most markets, you can have a variation on the scale of the prices.

So, you can have markets where the refining segment is liberalized, but maybe pricing is fixed. “And typically, what we see in markets around the regulation trading is that they typically try to start with these segments because I see they’re aggressively lower-hanging for the traders to open the industry to be in the refining segment and imports, but pricing is a bit more tricky because, of course, there’s a lot of other political ramifications just with, the pricing prices.

That’s why you usually see countries start from liberalizing these parts of their stock about the dancing industry before attacking pricing.” He added: “I think what’s important here is to think about the realization not as a binary, but as a country where I just turn over more of a spectrum.

So, you have markets that are representative of liberalization and you have markets that have a very high level of liberalization.

In Africa, there are a few markets that can truly be considered liberalized. I’d say roughly maybe 90 per cent of markets in Africa fall within what is liberalized and present a very low level of liberalization. Nigeria is kind of leading the path when it comes to opening these markets.

Ghana

“Let us have a first case study on the case of Ghana for the main reason being that Ghana is first of all in West Africa. It’s one of the most liberalized markets in Africa as well. And maybe more importantly, it’s a market that began its liberalization journey in 2015. It is many years ahead of Nigeria.

It’s interesting to see so many ways Nigeria can learn when it comes to liberalization.It is interesting to see what information we can glean from the experience now that they’ve been in this configuration for about a decade now.”

Awanen stated that one of the interesting things that Ghana put in place is something that can be called a price window. He explained that they have an indicative maximum price, but also a price flow. He added that the maximum price is meant to prevent arbitrary high comp prices and to make sure that consumers are protected.

He said that at the same time, they do have a price flow, which is the minimum price at which one can sell ones products. He explained that it was put in place mainly to prevent unnecessary pricing and also unsustainable business practices. According to him, one example of this was when the industry started deteriorating.

He noted that there were some small players specifically who would apply a lot of all products and assets from all distributors in the aim of being in the market. He explained that what they did was that they started to sell their products at costs, at prices that don’t cover costs.

He said that led to a lot of difficulty in the system because there were many companies who were defaulting on their loans because they weren’t able to be in the market ultimately. He said that also replicated on both distributors who extended these loans.

He added that in Ghana, they have what they call an extrafinding price. Awanen said: “Basically, the price at which you acquire the products from the refinery.

So, it’s basically the cost of importing the products in addition to instruments. And on top of that, they add various taxes, various enemies. For the maximum prices, we work with the assumption of the highest level of margins. And for the lower price, we work with the assumption of lower margins.

What’s interesting here is that, so it’s not a fixed price system. It’s not a completely liberalized price system. But you do still have, as a market perspective, the new way to fix your prices on the upper band or the maximum on the lower band.

So, you can compete if you want to increase volume. “You might think about approaching your prices closer to the floor. But if you think it might be more interesting to raise your margins, you can also do that. So, it leads to a situation where companies are allowed to compete, but within a kind of framework.”

MEMAN

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN Mr. Clement Isong, who also opined that the future of Nigeria’s energy sector is bright, noted that the sector had gone through phases. He also opined that the nation’s oil production had been auxiliating. “We have seen dark days behind us.

We have seen where we lost all the refineries. We have seen where we lost all the pipelines. We have seen what years of subsidy through the oil industry has gone in Nigeria, now to as low as a million barrels per day.

“The last couple of years, three years at least, we have gone back up in terms of production, 1.5million barrels per day, 1.6mbpd, 1.7mbpd, 1.8mbpd increasing to 2 million bpd, which is the target. The more we can produce crude oil, especially our quality of crude oil in large quantities, there is so much we can do.

When we produce, we can take that crude oil and fully benefit it. So a very large part of that, and a very good example for the rest of the country, is in Nigeria.

This volume, and it is announced that Dangote refineries desire to go from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day. If we have other refineries in the country to achieve what the petroleum policy states, which is also achieved to be the foundation in bedrock of the growth of the economy as a whole.

Last Line

“So we are coasting along, perhaps, there are complex areas here and there. But we are moving in the right direction. We have lots of financial entrepreneurs. We have assets in place. We have the resources in place. We have what gas is going to add to the equation. I would say, yes, the future is extremely positive,” Isong concluded.