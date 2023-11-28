Experts proffer strategies to boost Nigeria’s oil, gas sector

NNPCL

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has advised stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria to adapt, evolve and lead in the dynamic global energy horizon.

Kyari, through NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said oil and gas exploration had great role in shaping the future of the oil industry.

He stressed the imperatives of stakeholders to be dedicated, have technical know-how and actively search for more knowledge so as to unlock new frontiers, technological and economic inflows in the sector.

For the GCEO, there is a global transition to renewable energy.

However, there are challenges of intermittency, predictability, and reliability as a result of geological constraints as well as the absence of a perfect energy source.

He called for a diversified energy portfolio that would latch onto innovation and technology to galvanise and maximise the strengths of different energy sources.

He assured of NNPCL’s commitment, adding that the company was dedicating to embracing exploration, developing renewables, fostering innovation, adopting emerging technologies, and implementing portfolio management as key drivers of success in the evolving energy landscape.

Kyari and other leaders in the industry spoke at the 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Conference in Lagos.

SNEPCo

Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni, said Nigeria should diversify its renewable energy portfolio if it must reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuel production and meet the energy needs of a growing population.

According to her, one way the nation can do this is by encouraging Public-Private Partnerships in renewable energy to overcome high investment costs and limited access to financing.

Aiboni said Nigeria’s move to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuel was a national endeavour that required the cooperation of individuals and corporate bodies.

She cited All On, an impact investing company, set up by Shell in Nigeria in 2017, as a good example of a private sector intervention in renewable energy.

All On, has reportedly so far delivered more than 75,000 energy connections in Nigeria through its investee companies from solar energy systems, solar assembly, cold storage and mini-grids.

She also called for investments in lower-carbon energy sources through the expansion of the natural gas portfolio and gas infrastructure projects like pipelines, processing, and distribution facilities. These, she said, could enable Nigeria to boost domestic gas supply, intra-regional trade, and global exports, while also closing the energy access gap and reducing the risk of stranded gas resources.

On the role of technology in promoting energy efficiency, Aiboni said advancements, such as artificial intelligence and robotics as well as innovations in proactive and predictive surveillance had helped to “increase equipment runtime and reduce trips, thus eliminating intermittent flaring.”

According to her, Shell has implemented these innovations in its operations achieving over 50 per cent flare reduction onshore and almost non-existent in deepwater operations.

“Opportunities offered by renewables, innovation and emerging technologies represent the tripod on which the industry stands and must be leveraged as enablers,” she noted.

Seplat

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, said Nigeria’s energy trilemma remained sustainability, energy security/access and energy affordability.

He added that Africa should reposition the energy industry for the future and become much more efficient with its energy resources.

He urged African countries to accept that energy has a key role to play in the future of the continent and that the integration of the energy value chain is essential for the continent’s anticipated progress.

Brown said: “Repositioning the oil and gas sector for the future requires the understanding of certain fundamentals including accepting the fact that the sector will have a key role to play well into the future – particularly in Africa; that the energy industry needs to become much more efficient with its resources; and that the integration of the energy value chain is essential.

“Also, a functioning energy backbone (Base load) is a barrier to wide-scale renewable energy. In all these, we must come to terms with the fact that Development and Environment must not become competing objectives.”

He said that energy was critical to the region’s economic and social development.

According to industry data, more than 600 million Africans have no access to energy; more than 900 million Africans do not have access to clean cooking (with eight per cent energy access in rural West Africa); and fewer than half of the utilities in sub-Saharan Africa recover their operating costs.

Sources said that every year, the 48 countries of sub-Saharan Africa (combined population of approximately 1bn) generated roughly the same energy as Spain (with a population of approximately 45 million).

Industry sources say five-fold increase in investment is required to reach the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7 by 2030. There are 17 SDGs for Africa to achieve.

Some analysts have opined that achieving Africa’s energy and climate goals means more than doubling energy investment this decade; of which the goal of universal access to modern energy calls for investment of USD 25 billion per year.

TotalEnergies

Managing Director and Chief Executive of TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, said that for more than a century, oil and gas have powered the socioeconomic lives all around the globe.

He, however, noted that it has been realized that the unintended consequences of uncontrolled and unsustainable generation, processing and use of fossil fuels are far greater than previously thought.

According to him, top on the list of these undesirable consequences is Global Warming with all its manifestations.

Bouyer said TotalEnergies was developing business model that addresses transition to sustainable energy sources and investing significantly in renewable energy sources to accelerate low-carbon solutions.

He said that the company was progressing with its near and long term energy transition initiative that will see significant reductions in Greenhouse Gas Emission, GHG and Carbon Footprint.

According to him, as part of its global efforts in the transition programme, TotalEnergies is ramping up the Solarization of energy sources in across its facilities and host communities in Nigeria, and has achieved a modest generation of 0.12MW in 2021 to 0.55MWp in 2023 and with a target of 9.4MWp by the end of 2025.

He added that the company was eliminating routine flaring at its installations in Nigeria by the end of 2023.

Bouyer said the theme of the conference, “Repositioning Oil and Gas Industry for Future Energy Dynamics,” was apt in addressing the challenges of the sector, and that TotalEnergies is proud to be associated with NAPE, a foremost professional geoscience body which has provided the platform over the years for key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to exchange ideas and provide valuable inputs for the industry to constantly adapt to global changes in the energy business.

“For more than a century, oil and gas have powered the socioeconomic lives all around the globe. However, it has been realised that the unintended consequences of uncontrolled and unsustainable generation, processing and use of fossil fuels are far greater than previously thought. Top on the list of these undesirable consequences is global warming with all its manifestations.

“Consequently, society has been responding by discouraging the generation and use of energy sources with high greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and high carbon footprints and promoting the use of cleaner, and renewable energies sources,” he stated.

He said TotalEnergies was strongly adopting business models with greater focus on People’s well-being and evolve solutions that ensure and enhance the health and safety of our population.

He assured that the company would continue to adopt projects that create value for the society and foster the development of economic opportunities for the local communities while also getting host communities more involved as stake holders in its projects.

Speaking on set target, he said: “We believe more progress will be made if we set concrete targets for the near and long term in the following key areas as a country and as stakeholders.”

Bouyer said by 2030, the company is targeting an energy mix of: Gas (50%); Petroleum products (30%); Electricity (15%); Biomass and hydrogen (5%).

According to him, “in this journey of energy transition, we recognize the strategic role of natural gas. Gas produces half the GHG emissions of coal for the generation of electricity. It emits less GHG than oil for the same quantity of energy and in its liquefied form (LNG), it offers similar ease of storage and transport. Gas is therefore the key energy of the transition as renewable energies today cannot meet the energy needs of the world’s populations.

Last Line

“To continue to be relevant, or even survive in the foreseeable future, policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry must respond by evolving a future business model of “multi-energies” and place more responsibility on people and the environment by progressively reducing the carbon footprints of petroleum exploration operations whilst transiting to cleaner and renewable energy sources.”