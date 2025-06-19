Experts Proffer Solutions To Housing Deficit In Africa

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have lauded real estate practitioners in Nigeria for their resilience, innovation, and contributions to national development through housing and urban transformation.

The commendations were made at the 75th World Congress of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), held on Thursday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed “Global Real Estate Renaissance,” the event attracted international attention and positioned Nigeria at the heart of global real estate discourse.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, though absent, was represented by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru.

In his keynote address, Professor Osinbajo underscored the critical role of real estate professionals, describing them as “visionaries and architects of society.”

“You are called to lay the foundation for everything—communities that are resilient, inclusive, and alive with opportunity. Your work doesn’t just create spaces; it creates futures,” Osinbajo stated.

He presented global housing statistics, diagnosed underlying challenges, and stressed that addressing Africa’s housing deficit must be a collaborative effort between governments and industry stakeholders. His presentation set the tone for the intellectual discussions that followed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the congress’ theme aligned with Lagos State’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive urban development.

“We recognise housing as a fundamental pillar of economic growth and are addressing its multifaceted impact on job creation, livelihoods, and social stability,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He outlined the state’s housing strategy, including increased budgetary allocation for low- and middle-income housing and the promotion of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). According to him, these initiatives have delivered nearly 10,000 housing units in the last six years, with plans to complete an additional 14,000 by 2026.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed Lagos’ readiness for global investment and its commitment to adopting international best practices in sustainable urban development.

In his closing remarks, President of FIABCI Africa and Near East Region, Mr. Adeniji Adele, described the congress as a defining moment for the global property community and a significant milestone for Nigeria.

“For the first time on African soil, delegates from over 70 countries gathered to explore investment, innovation, and sustainability in real estate,” Adele noted.

He commended Lagos for positioning itself as a forward-looking investment hub, fostering connections between local developers and global stakeholders, which he said ignited new partnerships and advanced conversations around smart urban growth.

“This congress not only boosted investor confidence but also demonstrated Lagos’ capacity to host world-class events, enhancing its global profile,” he added.

Participants also enjoyed side attractions, including cultural tours and musical performances by top Nigerian artists. The three-day event hosted over 200 delegates from 60 countries, combining thought-provoking sessions with high-level networking opportunities.

“We are proud to have been part of this landmark event, capturing every moment and milestone from start to finish,” one participant remarked enthusiastically.

