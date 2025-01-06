Experts Proffer Solutions To $2bn Financial Losses To Brain Drain

Share

The Director, Centre for Enterprise and Human Capital Development, Ojaja University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, Prof Muritala Awodun, has charged federal and state governments to implement strategies that will reduce the high rate of brain drain in Nigeria.

He noted that brain drain had depleted qualified and experienced manpower in many sectors needed to advance the nation’s economic, industrial and technological growth.

Awodun, a former Dean, School of Business and Governance, Kwara State University, Malete, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also urged the government to become more responsible and more intentional in providing good governance that would make the basic services required by the people available.

He alleged that governments at all levels in Nigeria were very wasteful and extravagant, adding that they wasted the public resources not only on themselves but also on projects that are not directly beneficial to the larger majority of the people, according to him, because nobody holds them accountable.

He said: “You can imagine in a state where health and educational facilities are largely poor, the government rather than address that squarely will be investing billions of naira of public resources on vehicles and building bridges for themselves and their multimillion vehicles to ply on.

“Rather than create amenities that will touch the lives of the people directly and more impactful, they have devised a strategy of keeping the people poor and hungry so that when they throw crumbs at them in the name of empowerment, the hungry and poor will sing their praises.

“The strategy our politicians are using to continue to exploit the people and make them continue to do their bidding is “keep them poor and hungry” turning a large population of Nigerians into beggars.”

He added: “From the security man to the desk officers, to the customs and immigration officers, to the police, the road safety, the domestic staff and the largely unemployed, everyone begs to survive directly or indirectly because ‘our governments over the years have failed us.’

“The greed of our politicians is second to none, as they all compete to acquire wealth for various rea – sons , including stocking enough money for political purposes, since the election process has become a contest of money for power.

The political sphere rules the economic sphere without minding the impact on the larger public. Until this para – digm changes and we begin to ask for the socioeconomic impact of what we do as a government and how the majority of the people will benefit from the majority of government expenditure, development as a nation is far from us.”

Awodun, who is Consultant, Fiftyfifty Institute Limited, said there were, however, positive aspects of brain drain. He said: “What we lose in terms of people migrating out of the country we gain in diaspora remittances back to the country because more than 99% of Nigerians leaving the country have people they have left behind in the country that they still must cater for based on our communal lifestyle.

So, they end up sending back home a portion of the income they earn abroad which is a sort of gain to the country as a source of foreign exchange.”

A human capital expert, Julius Ogala, in an interview with New Telegraph, had said Nigeria’s financial loss to brain drain since 2010 was estimated at over $2 billion.

He warned that brain drain could lead to economic instability through unemployment, low paying jobs, and inadequate financial security, adding that it is caused by poor governance, corruption, lack of accountability, and ineffective leadership.

He opined that brain drain would result in inadequate infrastructure as well as poor healthcare, education, and working conditions.

He added that resultantly people would be seeking better opportunities by pursuing higher education, better jobs, and living standards abroad.

He further identified additional consequences of brain drain to include reduced quality of services, shortage of skilled professionals in healthcare, education, and technology as well as decreased economic growth such as loss of skilled labor, reduced innovation, and limited economic development.

According to him, brain drain would lead to underdeveloped sectors adding that healthcare, education, and technology sectors suffer from brain drain.

Ogala called for improvement in working conditions including better salaries, infrastructure, and work environments as well as good governance by addressing corruption, ensuring accountability, and promoting transparency.

