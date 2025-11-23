Experts: Poor, Slow Business Climate Cost Nigeria $20bn Annual Losses

When President Bola Tinubu launched his economic reform agenda in 2023, expectations were high that the long-promised transformation of Nigeria’s business climate was finally in motion. A unified foreign-exchange window, removal of fuel subsidy distortions, and a push for port digitisation were meant to unclog the system and give businesses the confidence to grow. Two years after, the mood on the ground is far more conflicted. The Federal Government projected optimism and global institutions acknowledge early reforms. But for importers at Apapa, SME manufacturers in Ogun, and cashew exporters in Ondo, the reality is unchanged business remains slow, costly and unpredictable. PAUL OGBUOKIRI traces why Nigeria continues to lag on ease of doing business and how everyday bottlenecks translate into billions of Naira in annual economic losses.

A system where “every process takes too long” At the centre of the frustration is a simple, recurring complaint: Procedures that should take hours often take weeks. This single inefficiency cuts across the entire economy.

At Apapa Port, Three days job takes 15 days to completed

At the APMT Apapa Terminal, 46-yearold importer, Chinedu Okoye, watches nervously as trucks queue for hours under the sun. He is tracking a 40-foot container of industrial components meant for a local assembly firm that has been idle for two weeks.

“This container should not last more than three days,” he tells Sunday Telegraph. “On average, it takes me 14–18 days. After demurrage, unreceipted payments, truck hire and storage, the additional cost is between ₦1.2 million and ₦2 million per container.”

For a business that brings in 40 containers yearly, Okoye says he loses ₦50–₦70 million annually to delays alone. Terminals blame poor road access, shallow berths and bureaucratic clearance processes. Freight forwarders blame duplicative inspections.

The Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) insists reforms are underway but admits inter-agency coordination remains weak. Manufacturers: “Power alone kills your competitiveness” A few kilometres away, in the Ogun industrial corridor, Amina Yusuf, co-founder of a plastic packaging SME, shows her monthly energy bill, a painful mix of grid electricity that “comes like a visitor” and diesel that keeps the machines alive.

“We run generators for 70 per cent of production hours,” she says. “In 2024 alone, we spent ₦54 million on diesel. Power alone kills your competitiveness.” Her cost of production has doubled in two years. Orders from FMCG and pharmaceutical firms now fluctuate because Amina cannot guarantee delivery timelines. “Foreign buyers will not touch Nigerian made packaging,” she adds.

“They tell you upfront: You cannot meet their timelines consistently.” According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) data shared with this newspaper, over 300 manufacturing firms closed or suspended operations between 2021 and 2024, with high energy costs and FX instability ranking among the top reasons. Exporters: “The port delay destroys your product value”

For exporters, the problem is even more severe because delays damage goods and credibility. In Ondo State, Cashew exporter, Kehinde Arowosaye, describes the heartbreak of watching spoiled inventory pile up because a container was stuck at port during a congestion crisis.

“Cashew nuts lose value after four weeks of storage in humid conditions,” he says. “I lost $118,000 last year because my shipment stayed 27 days before loading on a vessel.” Exporters say one bad season is enough for international buyers to drop a Nigerian supplier permanently.

The National Cashew Association of Nigeria estimates the industry loses $250 million yearly to poor transport systems, shipping delays and logistics bottlenecks.

The Broader Cost: Experts estimate losses in the billions

Several industry economists interviewed for this report converge around a troubling figure: Nigeria’s poor business climate costs the economy $12–$20 billion annually in lost productivity, foregone investment and operational inefficiencies.

A Lagos-based economist and former consultant to ECOWAS, Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Bello, explained it bluntly: “Between power shortages, port congestion, unpredictable regulation, and insecurity, Nigeria easily loses four to five per cent of GDP every year.

These are not theoretical loses, they appear in factory closures, higher import bills, and lost export opportunities.” The situation is aggravated by the FX market’s volatility, triggering planning disruptions for firms dependent on imported inputs, he said. The big structural factors — and why they persist Sunday Telegraph’s investigation identifies six systemic choke points that together suppress Nigeria’s business environment:

1. Unreliable power and spiralling energy costs

Manufacturers, who rely heavily on electricity spend 20–40 per cent of total costs on power — compared to international averages of 5–7 per cent. “Many of our members now operate at 30–40 per cent capacity,” says DirectorGeneral of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir.

“You cannot compete globally when the kilowatt-hour you use costs multiple times what your rival in Kenya or Vietnam pays.” The transition to cost-reflective tariffs without equivalent grid improvements has deepened operator frustration.

2. Ports: Digitisation without full coordination

Government agencies claim the ports are digitised, but freight forwarders say the process remains half-manual in reality. You digitise Customs but leave other inspections on paper, what difference does it make?” asks Dr. Fred Omojole, a logistics consultant.

“Truck call-up systems still break down. Terminal handling charges keep increasing. The bureaucracy is still there,” he lamented. The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), estimates port inefficiencies cost the economy over ₦1 trillion yearly.

3. Multiple taxation and regulatory fees

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) says SMEs face more than 50 different taxes and levies across federal, state and local authorities.

Speaking, President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye, said: “The burden is not the rate alone, it is the sheer number of taxes. Businesses spend more time complying with regulations than producing goods.” A NACCIMA report shared with this paper concluded that multiple taxation “reduces SME survival rate by up to 30 per cent.”

4. FX instability and unpredictable policy shifts

The Central Bank’s attempts to stabilise the Naira have had mixed outcomes. Manufacturers still struggle to access Dollars, forcing them to source FX at parallelmarket rates. “Policy consistency is our biggest problem,” says Taiwo Adenekan, an economist at a Lagos investment firm. “When rules change suddenly, investors sit back. They do not commit capital into uncertainty.”

5. Slow courts and weak contract enforcement

The World Bank estimates that resolving a commercial dispute in Nigeria can take two to seven years. “A business environment, where contracts cannot be enforced quickly cannot attract long-term investment,” notes retired High Court judge, Justice S. A. Olowu.

6. Insecurity and transport risks

From Kaduna to Zamfara and parts of Niger, manufacturers now pay higher insurance premiums for interstate cargo, while some exporters avoid certain road corridors entirely. “Transporting goods from Kano to Lagos has become a high-risk operation,” says Adams Gwarzo, a Kano-based textile trader. “Cost of security escorts has increased prices for everything.” Why reforms have not translated to real improvements Several federal reforms have been launched since 2023, yet impact on the ground remains limited. Experts attribute the slow translation of reforms into results to three core problems:

A. Policy fragmentation across levels of government

Local Governments impose levies to replace lost federal allocations. States implement their own certification rules. Federal agencies issue separate mandates. You end up with a reform at federal level and another barrier created at state or local level. B. Resistance from entrenched interests From port officials earning informal fees to private operators benefiting from congestion pricing, every bottleneck has beneficiaries.

“These vested interests fight reforms quietly,” says Dr. Bello. “Digitisation threatens someone’s illegal revenue stream. Policy will always meet resistance.” C. Weak institutional capacity Even when policies are well-written, agencies lack the infrastructure or manpower to implement them consistently. Port scanners break down. Call-up systems collapse under truck pressure. Courts lack digital tools. Power sector operators lack enforcement capacity. The Result: Reforms often remain “policy statements,” not lived realities.

Human Cost: Survival, not expansion For the entrepreneurs interviewed for this report, the result is a business environment focused on survival rather than growth. Amina, the SME manufacturer, says she has abandoned a plan to expand her production line. “I cannot borrow money at 28–32 per cent interest to run a business on diesel,” she says. “I will only expand if the operating environment improves.” Arowosaye, the cashew exporter, says he has reduced export commitments by 40 per cent. Okoye, the importer, says his business has shrunk from 12 employees to five. “When you see a business close shop, it is not because they cannot sell,” Okoye explains. “It is because operating costs are killing them.”

What business groups want

Interviews with key business associations reveal a consistent set of demands: The leadership of MAN says industry revival depends on stable power and access to FX for raw materials. “Give manufacturers stable power and access to Dollars at predictable rates.

These two alone will revive productivity,” says Ajayi-Kadri. For NACCIMA, the Federal Government should enforce a unified tax framework. Speaking, Dele Oye said: “We need tax consolidation, not new taxes.

A single window for business payments would reduce harassment and uncertainty.” OPS groups say full-scale port digitisation is non-negotiable. “Every inspection agency must operate on the same digital platform. No manual processes.

That is the way forward,” says Chinedu Ukadike, OPS’ spokesman on port reforms. However, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, says reforms are ongoing — but will take time to take root.

A senior official at the Ministry, who requested not to be named because he was not authorised to speak publicly, insists the government is committed. “We have the right policies — what we lack are unified implementation and patience. The business environment will improve, but it will take sustained coordination among agencies.”

Conclusion

Sunday Telegraph’s investigation reveals a clear picture: Nigeria’s ease of doing business crisis is not due to lack of ideas or policies. It is due to weak execution, conflicting incentives, institutional fatigue, and the daily reality that the simplest processes require extraordinary effort. Until reforms translate into faster port clearance, reliable power, fewer levies, stable FX policy, and functional judicial system, Nigerian businesses will continue operating far below potential — and the economy will continue bleeding billions each year.

What Nigeria needs now is not another reform document, but a coordinated, monitored, and enforced implementation war-room that measures results in one metric only: How quickly and cheaply can a Nigerian business get something done? Until the answer improves, Nigeria will remain stuck in the cycle of slow growth, high costs, and missed opportunities.