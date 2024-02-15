Experts’ Options for Taming Economic Hardship

Amid rising poverty, high cost of food items and other essential commodities, experts have tasked government officials to be accountable with resources and embrace good governance culture, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Nigeria’s current economic realities have defied the usual government’s pretences. In the past months and weeks, government of- ficials across all levels—federal, state, and local government councils—have engaged in marathon races in search of solutions to halt an obviously waiting- to-implode economic situation. Prices of essentials—food items, commodities, and services—have hit the roof in a scary manner amid low purchasing power. Added to the masses’ frustration is the untamed kidnapping scourge that overwhelms the country’s entire security architecture. Paying ransom in millions of naira to secure the release of loved ones held captive in the torturous custody of kidnappers inflames the poverty level in most households in Nigeria.

To affect the release of loved ones, families resort to crowd funding and the sale of treasured assets. Kidnapping vulnerable Nigerians from their living residences, on a highway while travelling, or from a farm base while working on the farm undoubtedly increases the poverty scourge currently ravaging the country. Statistically, 26.5 million Nigerians are said to be food insecure, and 104 million people are classified as income poor. In a country where prices of items continually surge at lightning speed, it is high time the government declares a state of emergency due to the current escalating poverty.

Good governance and accountability

Governance is a trust. Government performance determines citizens’ trust in the government. In Nigeria, elected officials and those appointed to positions of authority routinely negate principles of accountability and trust. Allocated resources meant for social development, infrastructure upgrades, and security overhauls are mindlessly diverted into private pockets. Month after month, three levels of government—federal, state, and local government councils—receive allocations from the Federation Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC). The shared funds, in trillions, are not commensurate to the level of developments on the ground. FAAC’s data released recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed statutory revenue allocated to 36 states and 774 local government areas. From July to December 2023, FAAC disbursements increased to N3.34 trillion in the aftermath of fuel subsidy removal. Similarly, 774 local government councils in the country received a statutory sum of N2.4 trillion from January 2023 to January 2024. Of the amount shared, N1.4 trillion was shared under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (June 2023–January 2023), while the latter was disbursed under the previous government of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite a huge allocation to the grass-roots local government, poverty levels are endemic across the local gov- ernment. A substantial portion of the monthly allocation meant for local government councils is ‘cornered’ by state’ governors. Local governments are appendages to states, courtesy of the provision of state joint local government accounts.

Mulling price control mechanism

Biting hardship and the soaring cost of food items and essential commodities attracted the attention of the judiciary last week. Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal Hogh Court in Lagos had ordered the Federal Government to fix the prices of milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles, motorcycles, motor vehicles, and their spare parts. His judgement was a response suit no. FHC/L/CS/869/2023, filed by a human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), against the Price Control Board. Justice Lewis-Allagoa specifically ordered the government to fix the price of milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles and their spare parts, as well as petroleum products such as diesel, petrol, motor spirit, and kerosene. The government countered the court’s move to fix prices for essential commodities.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission described the court’s directive as an aberration for the federal government to fix the prices of certain food commodities. Doing so, the FCCPC said, would negate the principles of the free market. As a way out, it said the Commission was working with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, other government agencies, consultants, and civil society organisations (CSOs) to come up with measures to curb the excessive prices of commodities in the markets.

Interventions

The current administration is not aloof to the economic challenges thrown up by the surging cost of food and essential items. The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration deftly evolved strategies to tackle the challenges. Last week, President Bola Tinubu directed the prompt release of over 102,000 metric tonnes of diverse grain varieties from both the National Food Reserve and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria to arrest the food crisis in the country. Minister of Information Mohammed Idris announced the government’s immediate directive. Besides, the government is currently fine-tuning other intervention mechanisms, such as the conditional cash transfer window, after it was ‘vandalised’ by the two past immediate ministers of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Mrs. Sadiya Umar Farouq, Dr. Betta Edu, and Head, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajiya Halima Shehu. The suspension of the programme by the government is to pave the way for a better-administered cash transfer to vulnerable Nigerians devoid of corruption.

Experts’ views

With the country dithering on the food insecurity edge amid the extreme hardship occasioned by the diversion of the state’s resources, experts are advocating different strategies to deal with the situation. Wealth management expert and managing director of SD&D, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, blamed current poverty and economic hardship on bad leadership. He attributed the rise in FAAC allocation, as witnessed recently, to the removal of petroleum subsidies and the floating of the exchange rate. “The reason for the increased revenue sharing is as a result of the removal of subsidies and the floating of the exchange rate. These policies, although they increased government revenue, came at a very high cost to the people,” he said. Idakolo suggested steps to be taken by the government to arrest the current hardship amongst mass Nigerians. “The government welfare package for the indigent poor must be fine-tuned to reflect the reality of hardship and must be transparent and seen to actually alleviate poverty.

The government’s intervention in the transportation sector and agriculture needs to be bold and impactful so as to address the endemic poverty being experienced by the people. Second, the federal government should lead by example by ensuring that the executive, legislature, and judiciary eradicate wasteful spending and corruption, and then they can have the moral fortitude to call the malfeasance of the state government into question. The state governments received over a 60% increase in revenue allocation in the past 6 months, but they still had nothing to show because of entrenched corruption. The EFFC should ensure that no corrupt government appointee or state governor is left to go scot-free with their loot,” he added. An economist, Dr. Aliyu Ilias, said the huge allocation shared by the three tiers of government without significant development showed a failure of governance. “It’s true that the government now gets more FAAC sharing, but with no impact. If you share more money and the money does not have value, it becomes a problem.

If you notice between four and five days after FAAC allocation sharing, you will notice the dollar will increase. What it tells you is that they are converting shared allocations to dollars. “The value of money former president Muhammadu Buhari shared with three tyres of government that had more purchasing power than the value of money the current three tyres of government received during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration was because of the value of the naira. There is a serious problem with sharing palliatives. It does not have long-term benefits. The so-called call palliative shared does not reflect on most Nigerians. Had the government channelled the funds into the productive sector, making infrastructure available, it would have fast-tracked development,” Dr. Aliyu said. He predicted the plight could con- tinue unless the government varied her approach. He suggested granting autonomy to the local government councils to encourage domestic development along the grassroots route. “The woes in the economy may continue unless they do the right thing.

The only thing from which mass Nigerians were benefiting was fuel subsidies. I mean, poor Nigerians. Now that you have removed the fuel subsidy, you have floated the naira. These have negatively impacted the cost of living among the masses of poor Nigerians. So, all three tyres of the receiving fat monthly allocation may not translate to development. It is a case of more money, less value. We have to find a way to attract value to our currency. “More importantly, governors should allow the local government to be independent. Granting local gov- ernment autonomy is crucial and important for economic development. If there must be economic development in Nigeria, it has to start with the local government. State governors are doing what they think and not what the local government needs. Governors come to Abuja every month for FAAC allocation without developing a robust mechanism for internally generated revenue (IGR),” he said.

Last line

For Nigeria, to escape the current intolerable poverty level and the rising cost of food and essential commodities, the onus is on elected and appointed officials across levels of government to imbibe good governance and embrace accountability for given resources.