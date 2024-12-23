Experts Optimistic Of Drop In Food Inflation

Share

Some agriculture experts have expressed optimism of a drop in food inflation in 2025 with the effective implementation of the Federal Government food security policies.

They expressed the optimism in separates interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

They were reacting to the November Price Index and Inflation Report released recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report showed that the headline inflation rate year-onyear stood at 34. 60 per cent as against the 33.88 per cent recorded in October 2024.

The NBS said that the food index rose to 39.93 per cent in November in contrast with 39.16 per cent recorded in October.

It said that food inflation year-on-year basis was highest in Sokoto at 51.30 per cent and lowest in Kwara at 31.39 per cent.

Mr Akin Alabi, agriculture expert and co-founder Corporate Farmers International, highlighted factors responsible for the continuous food inflation rate, while expressing optimism of lower inflation rates in 2025 with adequate implementation of government’s policies.

“It is unfortunate that the price of foodstuff is still going to go up even till the first quarter of 2025. A major factor that drove the food inflation in 2024 is the high cost of fuel.

“We also had other factors such as insecurity and climate change effects driving the food inflation witnessed in the country this year.

“All the factors mentioned above jerked up the price of food items and the cost of food production in 2024.

“However, the good news is that as regards the 2025 budget, so much attention will be given to achieving food security in the country.

“If the present administration keeps to its word of achieving food security, I have no doubt in mind that will go beyond this expectation.

“In 2025, we should begin to see the effect of the policies that has been made by the Federal Government, majorly from the Ministry of agriculture,” Alabi said.

He also noted that the interventions should start from “mechanisation, seed inputs and the like and plans around dry and wet season farming, that to ensure all-year-round crop cultivation.

