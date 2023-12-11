Experts: Multiple taxes, charges undermining aviation growth

Stakeholders in the aviation industry have risen in unison against multiple taxes and charges in the aviation industry by calling on the Federal Government to look into it to reduce it for the growth of the sector. They reckoned that excessive and multiple taxations remain one of the major challenges preventing the air travel business in Nigeria from being a profitable venture. On the sidelines of a Business Breakfast Meeting of the third quarter of Aviation Safety Roundtable (ART) in Lagos at the weekend, the stakeholders stated that high taxes are hindering the government’s efforts to revitalise the aviation sector and attract foreign investments.

The meeting centered around the theme, ‘Nigerian Aviation Sector Charges, Duties, and Tariffs: Truly Exorbitant’? Various speakers concurred that the industry is burdened with excessive and often unregulated taxes. Reference was made to the International Air Transport Association’s recent assertion that Abuja and Lagos airports rank as the world’s most expensive. President of ART, Air Com- modore Ademola Onitiju (Rtd), expressed concern, stating that despite the sector’s pivotal role in the country’s socioeconomic development, it is not receiving adequate attention. “The Nigerian government must be deliberate in the creation of the needed conducive environment to provide a level-playing field, strengthen local airlines and encourage serious investors to come into the sector to boost capacity and international competitiveness,” he said. Chairman of Sabre, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, highlighted the multitude of charges imposed on flight tickets, including fuel tax, landing, parking, and passenger service charges, totaling around 14. He emphasised that these charges directly contribute to higher airfares, making air travel costlier for passengers. He urged the government to prioritise the industry to unlock its economic potential. He said: “There is nothing you don’t pay for. Government should please aviation a priority, look into the area where the shoe is pitching us, and for God’s sake attend to the issue.” Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Reform and Tax Policies, Mr. modore Ademola Onitiju (Rtd), expressed concern, stating that despite the sector’s pivotal role in the country’s socioeconomic development, it is not receiving adequate attention.

He urged the government to prioritise the industry to unlock its economic potential. He said: "There is nothing you don't pay for. Government should please aviation a priority, look into the area where the shoe is pitching us, and for God's sake attend to the issue." Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Reform and Tax Policies, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, assured of government's commitment to supporting the sector in overcoming these challenges.

He said: “We must address the burden of multiple agencies, complex paperwork, and a plethora of taxes, levies, and charges.” Recommendations to address these issues include advocating for a tax policy, strategic planning, and the urgent reassessment and streamlining of charges by regulatory bodies and government agencies to enhance the industry’s viability New Telegraph had reported that sundry charges that are levied at local and international airports placed Nigeria are among the most expensive aviation countries in Africa. The local sector accounts for sundry taxes and charges numbering 35. The multiple charges cost the airlines between 38 per cent and 65 per cent of revenue. An airline operator, who pleaded anonymity, said, “We must cease taxing seeds and, instead, foster an environment that encourages businesses to thrive, bearing fruits that we can tax. In this pursuit, the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee was established with a clear mandate to harmonise taxes and revenue collection agencies, promote business growth, and cultivate a competitive landscape, among others.” The Federal Government, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, did a lot for the sector. He removed some taxes like customs duties and VAT on imported aircraft and imported aircraft space. The ex-president signed these into law.