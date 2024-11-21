Experts Mull Creation Of Centralised Telecoms Infrastructure Database

Share

Following the signing of an executive order by President Bola Tinubu, designating communication infrastructure as critical national infrastructure (CNI), players in the telecoms industry have urged the Federal Government to create a centralised telecoms infrastructure database.

This is in a bid to address longstanding challenges in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, as key industry stakeholders are deliberating on the creation of such a centralised telecoms infrastructure database.

The development comes amid growing demand for improved connectivity and digital services across Nigeria, underlining the need for a robust, efficient, and collaborative approach to telecom infrastructure development.

The discussions are still in their early stages, with stakeholders calling for a series of workshops and feasibility studies. If approved, the centralised database could position Nigeria as a model for telecoms infrastructure coordination in Africa.

The proposed initiative aims to improve resource sharing, enhance planning, and streamline regulatory processes to foster growth and efficiency. In 2023, Nigeria’s telecoms industry lost about N27 billion ($23m) to fibre cables damage.

According to the stakeholders, the database will serve as a single repository for data on the location, capacity, and status of telecom infrastructure, such as towers, fiber-optic networks, and base stations.

This system is expected to reduce redundancy in infrastructure deployment, cut operational costs, and improve service delivery across the country.

Over the years, stakeholders in the Nigerian ICT sector have been calling on the government to designate telecom infrastructure as a critical national asset to address the persistent attacks on infrastructure across the country.

According to them, the government needs to partner with the private sector on the project, saying that will make the CNII workable.

The move towards a centralised database comes on the heels of growing demand for high-speed internet and reliable mobile services, particularly in underserved rural areas. By providing a clear picture of existing infrastructure, companies can identify gaps and opportunities for expansion more readily.

This, in turn, could accelerate investment in new technologies such as 5G networks and broadband services. Speaking at a forum recently, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators in Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, hailed the Federal Government for signing an executive order designating communication infrastructure as CNI, adding that the telecoms industry appreciates the impact this will have on the sector.

However, he said while the issuance of the order was a significant step, the objectives intended by the order would be undermined without the development and implementation of a comprehensive protection plan as stipulated.

He said: “Our collective national web is anchored on secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure. Hence, the need for an efficient CNIPP cannot be overstated.”

He, therefore, called for the creation of a secure, centralised, and up-to-date database of all physical telecoms infrastructure operated by telecom companies and service providers.

Also speaking, the President, the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John-Williams, said: “The telecom industry has long suffered from fragmentation and inefficiencies in infrastructure management.

A centralised database would enable us to better coordinate our operations, reduce redundancy, and ultimately enhance service delivery for consumers.”

According to industry experts, the initiative could provide significant benefits, including enhanced collaboration, which will facilitate resource-sharing among telecom operators, which could lead to cost savings.

They said it would also improve regulation, providing the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) with accurate and up-to-date data for better regulatory oversight, while encouraging targeted investments in underserved and rural areas.

They maintained that it would minimise the duplication of infrastructure and its associated environmental footprint.

“Having a centralised database will empower regulators to make informed decisions about spectrum allocation, infrastructure sharing, and other critical aspects of telecommunications policy,” they said.

However, the creation of such a database is not without challenges. Concerns regarding data privacy, security, and ownership have been raised, as stakeholders consider how sensitive information will be managed and protected.

Industry experts emphasised the importance of establishing robust governance frameworks to ensure that the database is used ethically and responsibly.

Meanwhile, regulatory auCONTINUED FROM PAGE 17 thorities are also expressing interest in the initiative, believing that better access to infrastructure data could help in policy formulation and oversight.

The NCC had expressed preliminary support for the concept, emphasising its alignment with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan and Digital Economy Policy. The regulator is expected to spearhead consultations with stakeholders to design a framework for the database implementation.

Share

Please follow and like us: