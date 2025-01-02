Experts: Managing Wastes Shouldn’t Be Left For Govts Alone

Share

Experts at a recent media capacitybuilding workshop have highlighted that managing wastes shouldn’t be left in the hands of governments alone.

Speaking at the sideline of the workshop on Understanding The UN Plastic Treaty Process in Nigeria: A Key Activity Towards Preparation For Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) of the Plastic Treaty’, the environmental experts at the meeting stressed that efforts to achieve success in this sphere must be a collective activity involving all and sundry.

To this end, the Manager of Programmes at the Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADeV), Victor Fabunmi said that the issue of plastic waste management is not supposed to be left to the government alone.

The workshop was aimed to create awareness about the ongoing plastic pollution around the world and also to bring to the fore the inter-governmental negotiations around the Global Plastic Treaty.

According to Fabunmi, tackling the challenges of plastic waste requires holistic and collaborative measures and practice to ensure that, collectively, we manage this plastic waste properly. He made this remark recently in an interview with journalists during the twoday media capacity-building workshop.

The training programme which was held in Lagos recently was organised by the Pan African Vision for the Environment (PAVE), a member of the Global Alliance for Incineration Alternatives (GAIA) and Break Free From Plastics (BFFP) with the support of the Global Greengrants Fund (GGF). Mr. Fabunmi explained that managing waste starts from sorting our waste from source.

“At household level, community level and even industrial level; we should be able to segregate our waste, have our waste divided into several streams, from plastics to metals to nylon and to organic waste”.

He said this is because when we have this done, then waste will move from being waste now to resource. Because with this, we’ll have the resources come out in their pure form and there will be less need for management and purification.

He however noted that, before we can have a sustainable management of plastic waste, we need to first phase out waste that are non-recyclable benefits, which he described as ‘single-use plastics’ like Styrofoam and some sachets of plastic, because converting them to refuse-derived forms is not actually the way to go.

He further explained that because the country has not advanced to the point where it can sustainably manage certain environmental concentrations, such as the releases of flue gases, effluents, and the like, which can contain some extremely toxic chemicals and have an impact on those communities, even waste-to-energy is not a viable option. “So that is why we need to look at first, managing single-use plastics, which has no recyclable benefits,” he said.

On his part, Anthony Akpan, the President of PAVE, a non-governmental organisation working around environmental issues, urged Nigerians to start thinking and looking at what will be the alternatives to single-use plastics. Akpan said, “Before plastics came in, we existed and we were doing things; we were living.

So we should begin to think and look at what are the alternatives and how we begin to address plastic issues, particularly single-use plastics, which has to do with more behavioural changes so that we are able to address the plastic production crisis in our country.

“We have to be conscious that this affects the environment and the environment can live, can survive without us, but we cannot survive without the environment.

” So, it’s left for us to ask ourselves, do we really want to be alive? If we want to be alive, then we need to take concrete action to take care of the environment because the environment is the one that gives us life,” he concluded.

While the first INC took place in Uruguay, the second in Paris, the third in Nairobi in 2023, the fourth held in 2024 in Ottawa, Canada, and this, the fifth one, supposedly to be the last one, to come up with a Global Plastic Treaty that will come up with a framework that will enable the management of plastics in a total life cycle approach and also to be able to hold government and all role players accountable in the process.

Akpan stated: “So that’s why we are here, to further raise awareness, because we know the impact of plastics on the environment and health, and like we are aware here in Nigeria, we are anticipating a ban on single-use plastics come January 2025.”

