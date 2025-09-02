Experts List Networking, Others As Key To Success In Business, Careers

Career coaches and experts have stated that success in business and other careers requires high-level networking, relationship building, and an understanding of office politics. According to them, the qualities are also key to fostering strong relationships, accessing opportunities, and overcoming challenges in business and work environments.

They said these at the EQ and Career Conference in Lagos. Convener Ogechi Eleojo stressed the need to focus on emotional intelligence, skills acquisition, and career advancement strategies that would help young graduates and professionals excel in their careers, including in businesses.

According to her, emotional intelligence plays a large role in the decisions people take. She said the conference, organised for fresh graduates and young professionals, would help transition them from campus to the corporate world and energise their minds for greatness.

She revealed that subsequent editions of the EQ and Career Conference, which would be organised in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps, secondary schools, and primary schools, would equip teachers to transfer skills to future leaders.