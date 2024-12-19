Experts Link Aesthetic Therapy To Wellbeing

Share

The Lagos State College of Health Technology has proudly graduated 126 new practitioners in aesthetic medicine, emphasising the importance of client safety and professionalism in the industry.

The college, in collaboration with the Association of Practitioners of Spa and Medical Aesthetics of Nigeria (APSMAN), hosted a remarkable Aesthetic Industry Award Dinner and Graduation Party on December 14, celebrating this significant achievement.

The event underscored the growing significance of professionalism, regulation, and collaboration in the aesthetic field, as industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of aesthetic practices in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, the Provost of Lagos State College of Health Technology, Prof. Raheem Olasupo Akewusola stressed the importance of maintaining high standards in aesthetic practices. Akewusola pointed to the alarming rise in cases of failed treatments, deformities, and even fatalities associated with unregulated practices.

Akewusola emphasised the college’s partnership with the APSMAN to ensure that all training programmes align with best practices for quality and safety. “Our graduates have undergone extensive training in human anatomy and physiology, equipping them to deliver safe, non-invasive treatments,” he stated.

He reiterated the importance of understanding limits, urging new practitioners to focus on non-invasive procedures while prioritising patient safety. “As professionals, you are entrusted with the well-being of your clients. It is imperative that you uphold the highest standards of care in every treatment you provide,” he added.

The increasing demand for aesthetic treatments was a central theme of the event. Akewusola acknowledged that the desire for beauty and wellness has led to a surge in popularity for aesthetic procedures. “Aesthetic medicine is not just about looking good; it also contributes to overall health,” he explained.

The President of Association of Practitioners of Spa and Medical Aesthetics of Nigeria (APSMAN), Dr. Felix Arajah echoed this sentiment in his address and emphasised the critical need for robust regulation and certification within the aesthetic industry.

“Our association is dedicated to promoting standardisation, professionalism, good ethics, and education,” Dr. Arajah stated. He detailed APSMAN’s commitment to partnering with government-accredited institutions to establish academic qualifications that would facilitate regulation. “Without certification, we cannot hope to regulate this industry effectively,” he asserted.

Arajah however called for the establishment of a Nigerian Aesthetics Practitioners Board, which would focus on ensuring that practitioners are properly certified and adhere to professional standards.

“This board would play a crucial role in elevating the quality of care provided in aesthetic medicine and ensure that practitioners are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge,” he explained.

A Senior Research Fellow at the University of Lagos Institute of African & Diaspora Studies, Akinmayowa Akin Ofiko, emphasised the importance of integrating traditional medicine with aesthetic practices.

“Wellness is not solely about the exterior; it stems from within,” he noted, advocating for collaboration between spa practitioners and herbal medicine experts to create comprehensive wellness solutions tailored to the African context.

He pointed out that traditional medicine has a rich heritage that can complement modern aesthetic practices, enhancing overall well-being. “The future of wellness in Nigeria lies in the synergy between modern and traditional practices,” he stated.

He however encouraged the new graduates to embrace this integration, highlighting how it can lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. “By combining the strengths of both fields, we can develop holistic approaches that cater to the unique needs of our population,” Ofiko added.

The event also provided a platform for discussing the challenges faced by practitioners in the aesthetic industry. Both Prof. Akewusola and Dr. Felix acknowledged the prevalence of quackery and unregulated practices that pose risks to clients.

They reiterated the need for ongoing education and certification to combat these issues. “It is our responsibility to ensure that those who enter this field are well-trained and committed to ethical practices,” Dr. Felix emphasised.

Prof. Akewusola further highlighted the college’s commitment to providing high-quality education and training to its students. He noted that the curriculum is continuously updated to reflect the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine.

