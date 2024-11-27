Experts: Lending Rate Hike ‘Will Subject Businesses To Harrowing Experience

Share

Following the hike in lending rate to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 per cent by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have said the decision will further subject businesses to difficulties.

Specifically, the two organisations said it would have a far-reaching implications for the manufacturing sector as local manufacturers would face rising production costs in the face of declining consumer purchasing power in the country.

The heads of MAN and LCCI, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir and his counterpart, Dr. Chinyere Almona, pointed out in a chat with New Telegraph that there was nothing new in the MPR hike as economic experts had already predicted this based on the body language of the apex bank. Ajayi-Kadir explained that continued increase in lending rates by the MPC was not the solution to Nigeria’s GDP growth.

According to him, MPC hiking of the interest rate has clearly showed that local manufacturers would battle and struggle to stay in production as cost of borrowing will spike astronomically and lead to increase in production costs, higher prices of finished goods, lower competitiveness and production capacity expansion.

He said: “The impact of higher interest rates goes beyond compounding the challenges of manufacturers, it stifles opportunities for investment in crucial areas such as technology, retooling, and expansion within the manufacturing sector. “Manufacturers will, all the more, be compelled to choose servicing existing credit facilities over expansion and investment in new product lines.”

For Almona, the LCCI acknowledges the many efforts by the government towards a monetary easing regime in the country. According to her, the interest rate raised to 27.50 per cent presents a tense business environment for private sector operators in the country.

The LCCI DG pointed out that the 27.50 per cent was still insufficient to address the deeprooted challenges contributing to high inflation, particularly in food and core inflation categories in the country.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said it was troubling that despite the declining growth performance of many critical sectors of the economy as evidenced in the third quarter GDP report, the MPC still continued its tightening stance.

According to him, the GDP sectoral performance report also revealed a glaring disconnect between the the financial services sector and the real economy.

He said that the financial services sector recorded a growth of 32 per cent, while agriculture and manufacturing grew by 1.14 per cent and 0.92 per cent. Yusuf added this hawkish disposition would deepen this distortions.

Meanwhile, the CPPE helmsman explained that strategic economic sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing and real estate recorded declines in growth in the third quarter.

Air transport and textile remained in recession. He said these sectors needed monetary and fiscal support, not a further tightening of monetary conditions.

