Experts Launch Auqli Platform To Drive Nigeria’s E-Commerce Growth

In a bold move to address persistent challenges facing Nigeria’s e-commerce space—ranging from buyer skepticism, fake vendors, failed deliveries, and high operational costs—a new video commerce platform, Auqli, has been launched in Nigeria.

Developed by a consortium of local and international partners, Auqli is being heralded as Nigeria’s first dedicated live shopping and shoppable video platform, aimed at transforming how small businesses connect with customers.

Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms that rely on static images and offline seller-buyer interactions, Auqli enables vendors to go live, showcase their products in real time, engage with customers, and close sales instantly—all within the app. Buyers can also make payments securely without switching to external banking apps.

“Auqli was never meant to be another Western app trying to fit into the Nigerian market,” said Matt Ford, CEO of Auqli. “From day one, we built it with and for Nigerian sellers—guided by real local pain points like low buyer trust, switching between apps, and failed deliveries. Auqli solves these through live video selling, integrated payments, and trusted logistics.”

Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Jatau, emphasized the value of predictable reach and genuine engagement—two things many vendors struggle to find on traditional social media platforms.

“As a marketing professional, I’ve seen how social media can leave vendors chasing likes instead of real customers. On Auqli, sellers enjoy direct interaction, real-time feedback, and sales—all from the comfort of their homes. It brings back the heartbeat of our traditional markets—storytelling, haggling, and trust—digitally.”

According to Jatau, sellers can sign up, upload videos, and start hosting live shows within minutes. Buyers can shop and join live streams by simply downloading the Auqli app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The platform also handles payment and logistics to build trust and simplify transactions. Auqli supports card payments, in-app wallets, and direct transfers, secured via an escrow system that releases funds only after items are confirmed delivered. Through partnerships with Fez and Terminal, sellers have access to over 10 logistics providers—including DHL for pan-African deliveries. During the rollout phase, nationwide shipping is free for vendors.

“This takes daily stress off small business owners,” said Chief Operating Officer Odera Joseph. “With fewer abandoned carts, fewer logistics calls, and more repeat customers, vendors can now focus on growing, not just surviving.”

In a country where many transactions still happen offline, and where trust remains a major barrier, platforms like Auqli are positioned to encourage wider adoption of e-commerce by enabling buyers to see products live, pay securely, and track deliveries with confidence.

Chief Strategy Officer, Melissa Powell, stated:

“Live shopping is shaping the future of global e-commerce in 2025, and there’s no reason Nigeria—or the wider Global South—shouldn’t lead that charge. While big tech sidesteps logistics challenges in Africa, we’re stepping in with solutions tailored to our realities.”

Sellers are already seeing results. Oyindamola, a vendor with Outlet.ng, said Auqli helped them reach customers who may never visit their physical store.

“With Auqli, we bring our store directly to people’s phones. It’s convenient for them and increases our reach significantly.”

Another small business owner, Mrs. Ayodele, discovered the platform through a social media post and quickly embraced it.

“With rent so high in Lagos, platforms like Auqli are a lifesaver. No need for a shop—just upload your products and start selling. The live shows and video features make everything more engaging.”

As Nigeria’s digital economy continues to evolve, platforms like Auqli could prove crucial in bridging the gap between offline markets and online efficiency—empowering local entrepreneurs while driving broader e-commerce growth.