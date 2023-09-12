Experts laud Dare for improving Abuja, Lagos stadia

The immediate past Sports Minister Sunday Dare has been applauded for bequeathing the National Stadiums in Abuja and Lagos to the present administration in an improved state. The pitch of the Mo- shood Abiola National Stadium Abuja had been abandoned for close to a decade and was becoming a breeding ground for livestock while that of the Nation- al Stadium, Surulere, La- gos had been rendered otiose for much longer with no efforts made to rehabilitate it.

The former Sports Minister initiated the adopt-a-pitch pro- gramme and attracted the private sector in his aggressive drive to re- store both national edi- fices to their glory days. Respected journalist Dare Esan said: “Dare should be commended for leaving both the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja in a much better state than he met them when he was appointed Sports Minister in Au- gust 2019.

“For the Lagos Stadium, three key com- ponents, which are the track, pitch and digital scoreboard have been delivered thanks to the adopt a pitch initiative which facilitated the private-public partnership with the Premier Lotto group and its owner Pa Kensington Adebutu. The facility has been out of use for over two decades. “The track, an eight- lane tartan track has been professionally laid and lined. It is a beauty to behold,” Esan added.