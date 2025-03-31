Experts Identify Areas For Growth In Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector

Share

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi, has identified investment in infrastructure as a significant step in widening the investment basket in the real estate sector.

He made this call along other experts at the first quarter Detail Commercial Solicitors Business Series held on in Lagos to identify key opportunities and growth in the Nigeria’s real estate sector.

According to Adewumi, “the real estate sector in Nigeria is poised for significant growth, riding on three key drivers; periurban development, fractional ownership and cost-effective sustainability innovation.

“Building a bridge across a peri-urban community and a fully urban community separated by a large expanse of water could significantly reduce travel time for commuters, allowing peri-urban dwellers to live in affordable neighborhoods while maintaining their quality of life.

“People who migrate to urban areas do so because they’ve seen developments move to those areas. Until the infrastructure problem is sorted, we will continue to have that pressure in urban communities.

When such things happen, the pressure you have on people wanting to stay in Urban centers is pretty much reduced,” he stated.

Speaking at the conference, the Chief Executive Officer, Mixta Africa, Mr. Deji Alli, noted that “the devaluation of the naira alongside widening inflation and interest rates has reduced earning and purchasing power putting a strain on investors ability to deploy resources into the sector hence, the need for a new approach to home ownership.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

