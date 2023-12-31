Experts: How Women’s Insatiable Love For Beauty Fires Industry’s Growth

‘Beauty in the Motherland’, BIM, an event which set out to redefine the beauty landscape in Nigeria held its inaugural edition in Lagos recently. At the two-day first-of-its-kind Beauty Fair, it was not just a display of spectacular beauty products, innovation in skincare and haircare treatment styles, and talent, there were panel sessions where beauty industry stakeholders shared their inspiring journies in the Nigerian beauty industry. IFEOMA ONONYE reports

At the different masterclasses, the entire value chain in the beauty sector, such as, Hair products and services, skin care, nail care and raw materials were well represented One of these panel sessions brought together Nigeria’s finest haircare experts who own salons that handle natural hair and premium quality human hair wigs in the country. To discuss the natural hair journey so far by the African women and the evolution of human hair weaves and wigs, the day’s two masterclass hosted speakers, who have done remarkably well in their different fields.

The Founder of Tasala Hair and Beauty salon, Dupe Talabi; CEO of Yellow Sisi Beauty Salon, Kelechi Yibo-koko and CEO of Kuku’s hair, Chief Mrs Akunna Nwala Akano, shared their experiences with other beauticians, who formed the large part of the audience at the interactive session. For many years, African women, Nigerians to be precise, have struggled with finding their identity through hair. Talabi, in her speech, explained that most of the hair identity Nigerian women picked up were mostly routines handed down by our mothers and grandmothers.

“There are so many conversations on why it is no longer fashionable to relax the hair like we used to. People believe it’s lack of confidence in our African hair texture that makes us relax our hair but we are not necessarily the culprit of this crime. We were simply following the steps of what was laid down for us,” Talabi said. Speaking about how black women came back to accepting their natural hair after walking a full circle round the sun, Dupe Talabi, who studied haircare in the United Kingdom, stated: “It dates way back to European standards. Back then, we were told that our thick African hair is not beautiful.

We were told that for us to look good, we have to wear our hair straight. Even in some work places, you cannot wear your natural hair and for a long time, if not for decades or generations, this stuck to us. When I was in the university, I did not come across anyone with their natural virgin African hair. Everyone had a relaxed hair. If there was anyone, probably, I wasn’t aware because that was what we we grew up getting used to. It’s what our mother’s did that we followed. In Nigeria, it’s not that we have pain associated with our hair. It’s just what we grew up doing.” Talabi went on to explain that, “the African woman’s hair always carries a story.

Our hair carries a lot of emotions. Our hair tells a story of pain and sometimes, it tells of our struggle. Our hair is versatile. I also feel like a lot of times, hair is politicised in a lot of ways. There is always this movement on natural hair versus relaxed hair, wigs versus no wigs. I think that hair should be a form of expression. Hair should be versatile. The hair should define who you are. Yes, we may have what we prefer when it comes to hair, but you should not judge people based on their hair, which a lot of people do.

A lot of first impressions are made just based on how you wear your hair. I be- live a lot of stereotypes should be broken and mindsets reshaped, so that we accept ourselves in whatever form we choose to wear our hair”. Sharing some of the trends that keeps changing in haircare, Kelechi Yibo-koko said that when looking at the landscape of the beauty industry, one would notice that “we have an ever changing trends when it comes to hair. “Our mothers and grandmothers, even uncles, all had the Afro back in the days. Then, in the era of weaves, women moved from having that Afro hair to weave-on which made it easy for women to explore different lengths, texture and colour, providing a kind of canvas for self expression.

It gave women the freedom to become a ‘Beyonce’ overnight from the regular African woman. Prior to these times, we didn’t have that opportunity. So, it provided that canvas for self expression.” “Weaves became the ultimate goal in flexibility. “You can wear your weaves without compromising the health of your natural hair.” The Yellow Sisi CEO explained that the evolution continued up until when the natural hair movement started and women embraced it with both hands because for the first time, “we are saying that we are enough. In fact, if you know me, you will know I am a bit of a rebel when it comes to my hair.

I will grace an event wearing my thread hairstyle. I wear any natural hairstyle with pride just to show you can look beautiful in your own natural hair. If you come in contact with me in my salon, the first thing I encourage you to do is to be confident growing your own hair. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have full hair, or how dense your hair is. So that whenever you want to wear your wigs or weaves, you can generally shift from that flowing straight hair or curly wig to your own natural hair with the same confidence. “That having confidence in your natural hair is where I have a problem with some women. “Most women don’t have the same confidence with their natural hair when they take off the wigs. They feel they are not beautiful.”

Speaking about the ever changing hairstyle trends and what to expect in the nearest future, Yibo-koko stated that in the next five years, the trends will keep evolving like it is presently but will become even better. “We, women, are always easily bored when it comes to beauty and we will continue looking for something new. I believe that hair companies will be more creative with their wigs and weaves. In the past, we could never imagine an average African woman wearing a blonde wig but we are seeing it now. People will get bolder and bolder and we are going to embrace more things. Many people are going to search more for workable products that can help their hair.

There will be more education on how to grow natural hair. Now we are seeing more of young people with no background in haircare styling their own hair on YouTube, Tik- Tok, which is amazing. We are going to see more of that in future.” CEO of Kuku’s hair, Chief Mrs Akunna Nwala Akano, whose premium human hair is rated among the brands with highest celebrity patronage, in her speech, affirmed that whichever way a woman wishes to wear her hair is acceptable, so far as it what she prefers. She disagreed with stereotype that tends to ask women to stick to looking more African at all times, stressing that that is putting a woman in a box, which is not acceptable as far as she was concerned.

Addressing the journey of acceptance of wigs, Nwala Akano said: “In the past, because we didn’t know how to handle wigs and weaves, people looked like they had bird nests on their heads walking around but now, there are so many innovation and changes. Wigs have given us women opportunity to be fluid with our hairstyle. I mean, you can decide to wear a blue wig today and tomorrow you go natural.” “Asking an African woman to look typically African at all times, to me, it’s just putting the woman in the box. I am not a believer of that at all. I don’t think any woman should be boxed into looking a certain way just to be accepted. If you like your hair natural, it’s okay.

If you like to wear wigs or hair extensions, it’s okay as well. I have a good hairline. So, I wear my natural hair sometimes. And if I don’t have a good hairline, I rock my wigs. There are several natural looking wigs made with African hair texture. We should be free to express ourselves the way we want.”

Improvements in the haircare industry

The speakers acknowledged that the haircare industry is witnessing a new age of beauty salon owners, who are more open to education and training unlike what it used to be in the past. They advised salon business owners to invest in their staff by training them professionally. Dupe Talabi stressed the part of educating the staff to be better version of themselves, stating that a salon where only the owner is the best at what she does is bound to have problems when the owner is not around.

On another significant improvement in the haircare industry, Dupe Talabi expressed profound happiness that unlike back in the days when hair stylists hide information from their clients, so that they keep coming back to their salon, these days, people are sharing more information on how to best treat their hair with their clients. A lot of that has changed, stylists now educate women on social media on the best practices for natural hair and no one is loosing customers. For beauty salon owners, who aspire to keep growing their career, Nwala Akano said: “Your social circle are your first clients. Ask yourself if people in your social circle are people that will encourage you to move forward or are they people that will discourage you?

Are they people that will tell you that your dreams are too big for your shoes? Are they people that will sell your brand when you are not there? People you have in your social circle are very important.”

Always remember to remain hungry

“To remain hungry, we use the music scene for example. When you come across an upcoming rap music artist, rapping for the first time, he would rap with every strength in his body but when he feels he has arrived, he takes things slow and sings whatever, believing people will just take it. So, I mean you should remain hungry at every stage you attain success. The hunger to keep getting better and better, hunger to be innovative. Keep getting educated. You are a walking billboard for your brand. You can’t catch me looking unfresh. I am always put together.

Because of that, the next person would always ask, ‘what jewellery are you wearing? Which hair are you wearing? How do you treat your hair? Automatically, you have gotten a client and money is made,” she said Above all, CEO of Kuku’s hair advised the guests to not get distracted by competition. “Concentrate on your own business. Don’t be focused on who is doing better than you in the same business. Focus on your own. “Putting energy into your competitors work is a big recipe for failure.”

Yibo-koko’s advice to the business owners

“You have to learn to prioritise customer satisfaction. Use social media to tell your story and engage your audience positively, so that people see you as a serious minded person. We have a lot to reshape when it comes to other people’s mindset about Nigerian brands and services. “More so, to the business owner, especially to the women, you have to cultivate a strong mindset to navigate your challenges effectively. Before now, once something goes wrong in my salon, next thing I’m on the phone calling my husband and crying my eyes out complaining. I will call another salon owner to complain and cry. I have built myself to face problems.

I anticipate problems and always research on best ways to tackle them. “When I opened Yellow Sisi Beauty salon, six other powerful salons opened around us. The first thing I did was un- follow most of them on social media because whenever I pop into social media, I feel downcast that we are not measuring up to what they were doing. I focused on my brand. Paid people to come and teach us customer service. I worked on my staff and honned our skills. We worked on ourselves so much that our clients do not leave. They became our family. “If a customer has a bad review, please apologise. It is a brand you are building,” Yibo-koko stated.