Experts: How fuel importation, low FX inflow, support for Naira affect foreign reserve

In this report by PAUL OGBUOKIRI, economists examine the 6.23 per cent decline in Nigeria’s gross foreign reserves in Q1 2025, viz-a-viz the nine per cent appreciation of the Naira in the review period. They conclude that the Naira’s appreciation is temporary, even as the reserves decline will fuel FX speculation and create anxiety about currency stability

Nigeria’s foreign reserves dropped by $2.55bn in Q1 2025

Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the Sunday Telegraph indicate that Nigeria’s gross foreign reserves declined by 6.23 per cent from $40.88 billion reported on January 2 to $38.33 billion on March 27.

The decline in the foreign reserves coincides with a drop in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) during the first quarter.

Similarly, data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showed that the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) declined by 30.3 per cent between January to February.

In January, NGX reported that Nigeria recorded $17.35 million in foreign direct investments through equities; however, in February, the foreign inflow dropped to $12.09 million.

During the same period, foreign outflows outstripped foreign inflows each month, with $31.01 million recorded in January and $16.48 million reported the next month.

Economists say a country’s foreign reserve size has bearing on imports, currency intervention, external debt settlement, and monetary stability; a low gross domestic product (GDP) to reserve ratio signals fiscal and monetary policy tightening, higher interest rates, and higher unemployment rates.

This is as the research lead at Cowry Asset Management Limited, Charles Abuede, says the decline in foreign reserves indicates lack of foreign exchange (FX) inflows into the economy.

He said: “Minimal petrodollar earnings” and the CBN’s intervention in the FX market to support the Naira through the sale of $25,000 weekly to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators are possible contributors to the decline.

“The depletion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves in the first quarter of 2025 clearly indicates a lack of foreign exchange (FX) inflows into the economy,” he said.

“This is largely due to minimal petrodollar earnings, as crude oil prices remain uncertain, fluctuating between $65 and $70 per barrel.

“It may also reflect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ongoing efforts to defend the Naira, alongside the $25,000 weekly FX sales to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to maintain liquidity in the market.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, shared the opinion of Abuede, saying that regular interventions by the CBN must have been depleting the reserves gradually.

“Because if we are having that, and we are not having sufficient inflows to balance out those outflows, that could be a possibility. You know, the CBN has been very consistent in defending the currency, which is not a bad idea. What is important is to ensure that we are doing so within a sustainable framework, so that it doesn’t create an unnecessary crisis for us,” he said.

“Secondly, is the fact that the very depletion of reserves is also possibly triggering some speculative pressure in the market. In other words, if people begin to look at the trend and they notice that the reserves have been declining, it’s possible that that could also be increasing the pressure of demand, you know, on the foreign exchange market.

“And if demand is increasing, that means the amount that is made available to ensure stability will also be increasing. So, that speculative component is also a possibility. So, mind you, I’m talking about possibilities because I don’t have all the facts. So, that is also a possible factor.

“The third possible factor is the fact that NNPC seems to have stepped up or given a window for increased importation of petroleum products. Now, when we had only Dangote (refinery), substantially, you know, supplying the PMS, I think that there was a reduction in the pressure. Because when you look at our import bill, the importation of petroleum products historically has been about between 30 to 40 per cent.

“In other words, the pressure of importation of petroleum products has been accounting for almost 30 to 40 per cent of our import bill. So, when you have a situation where the dependence on domestic petroleum refinery is declining because NNPC and some of these agencies in the petroleum downstream or regulators seems to be supporting the continuous importation of petroleum products, that is also a factor, because the importation of fuel is a significant factor in the pressure on our reserves.”

FG spends $8bn to stabilise Naira

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has spent about $8 billion to stabilise the exchange rate of the Naira to the US dollar at its current levels.

Managing director/CEO of Lagos-based Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, who revealed this, attributed the steady appreciation of the Naira to this intervention by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN)

Rewane made this known during a presentation on Channels Television monitored by Sunday Telegraph, which comes against the backdrop of the monetary policy committee meeting.

The economist warned that the quick appreciation of the Naira is “temporary” and should be treated with caution, advising Nigerian policymakers not to be “carried away”.

“We’re seeing that the Naira is strengthening but with caution. Let’s not be too hasty because it’s going to correct itself,” Rewane said.

“There are many things that are happening: reserves of over $40 billion are coming down. We’ve also borrowed $4 billion in bond issues. When you look at all of that, we’ve almost spent $8 billion to support the Naira at the current levels,” he revealed.

But the Naira maintained stability across foreign exchange (FX) markets despite steady decline in external reserves.

Rewane noted that while the new found stability of the Naira should be treated with caution, the local currency has strengthened by nine per cent so far in 2025, maintaining its rally up from December after the CBN introduced some reforms to ensure efficiency in the market.

He disclosed that inflationary pressures are easing while signaling a bright side for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

“On the bright side, the Nigerian Naira has appreciated by nine per cent so far in 2025, inflation pressures are easing and GDP growth is positive. Petrol/diesel prices are cooling and the PMI is expanding,” he said.

“On the dark side, money supply is at 17 per cent, which is very high; interest rates are elevated, borrowing costs are up, PoS and ATM fees are up and telecom and electricity tariffs are up,” Rewane stated.

On inflation, Rewane said there was no way prices could have reduced by over 10 per cent within such a short period.

While the rebased figures stood at 24.48 per cent for January 2025 down from 34.8 per cent last December, the real method carried out by the FDC team puts the inflation rate at 33.35 per cent.

“The man on the street does not believe that inflation has come down,” he declared.

Speaking at the 299th MPC meeting, Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the CBN said that admitting that inflation has fallen by over 10 per cent after the rejigging of the consumer price index meant comparing “apple with oranges”.

“But we can see that inflation is gradually trending down”.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the MPC will be meeting on May 19 and 20, 2025 after which three inflation data must have been released. This will then shape their policy direction whether to cut, hold or hike benchmark interest rates from its unchanged 27.5 per cent.

More pressure on Naira as CBN continues intervention

In a similar development, Abuede has said that the decline in the foreign reserves could put pressure on the Naira, threatening the gains in Q1.

According to him, this decline would exert further pressure on the local currency, as the apex bank continues its intervention; saying the key issue is that FX outflows are not being matched by sufficient inflows.

“The recent, albeit minimal, appreciation of the Naira since January has largely been driven by CBN interventions rather than organic market forces,” he said.

Also, Muda Yusuf said the decline will fuel speculation in the FX market and create “anxiety about the current stability,” thereby triggering additional pressure on the exchange rates, which may lead to further depreciation in the currency.

“And then, there is depreciation, and, of course, you know the implication of that for inflation in particular. And you know the implication of inflation for business performance and for the welfare of the people,” Yusuf said.

How FG can raise foreign reserves

Abuede said achieving the 2025 budget target of 2.06 million barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil production is crucial to increasing the foreign reserves.

He added that diversifying FX sources beyond crude oil will also contribute to the international reserves.

“To mitigate this challenge, the Federal Government must ensure a steady inflow of FX into the economy. Achieving the ambitious 2025 budget target of 2.06 million barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil production is crucial,” he said.

“Additionally, diversifying FX sources beyond crude oil and implementing policies that attract foreign investment and boost remittance inflows will be essential in stabilising the currency and strengthening external reserves.”

On his part, Yusuf advised the CBN not to stop what it is currently doing in the FX market to ensure that Nigeria has a market that is liberal and has minimum encumbrances.

“You know, that allows for seamless flow of autonomous funds into the economy,” he said.

“So, the market-driven system has helped that. So, that should be sustained. Because if you look at inflows and outflows relationship over the last one year, we have seen a significant improvement in net flows, you know, into the economy. When you look at outflows of forex and inflows, you know, inflows have been much more than outflow over the last 10 months or so.

“The second other thing has to happen on the fiscal side, and that is about oil production. You know, I am not sure we are still making up our oil output as of now. There are issues around the Niger Delta and this Rivers State crisis is also possibly contributing to it.”

He further said that ramping up production and continued support for all the initiatives around investment in gas could boost the foreign reserves.

“Of course, there are also the non-oil exports, which have been increasing over time, but we haven’t gained such critical traction in that yet,” he added.

Yusuf also said that the government should also continue to encourage Nigerians in the Diaspora to continue to invest in Nigeria through financial instruments and more.

