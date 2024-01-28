Experts: How Dangote Refinery Can Cut PMS’ Price by 15%

The announcement that Dangote and Port Harcourt Refineries are almost ready to commence commercial production has raised Nigeria’s energy security and a realistic end to the corruption ridden fuel subsidy. But many are wary that the hope of a price crash of petrol products maybe misplaced. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Pricing dynamics and future implications

Kayode Oluwadare, a Regional Energy Partner and Director at Energy Compact, sees the recent developments at the Dangote Refinery, particularly, the intake of crude oil deliveries, as a positive stride for the Dangote group and all involved in the project, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). However, he urges caution against expecting significantly cheaper petroleum products due to the private nature of the project. Oluwadare explains that although NNPC Limited holds a substantial 20 per cent stake worth nearly $3billion, it is crucial to understand that the business isn’t a public enterprise. Both NNPC Limited and the Dangote group operate as private entities with a primary focus on optimizing operations for increased revenue and improved dividends for their shareholders.

Consequently, their involvement in the refinery is viewed as private equity, not a public asset. He said that there is no obligation for the Dangote Refinery to sell refined petroleum products below prevailing market prices, stating that the same principles extend to NNPC Limited’s subsidiary refineries (Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri), currently un- dergoing repairs. Speaking further, Oluwadare noted that the prolonged delays and cost overruns in completing the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex have led to heightened liabilities, including debts, loan interests, deferred revenues, and accrued expenses. These factors necessitated a stringent, cost-reflective pricing framework.

Additionally, a significant portion of the project’s financing comes from international bond markets with high interest rates, typical for projects in developing countries with high-risk premiums. Consequently, any re- duction in petroleum product prices may be marginal and primarily due to the absence of freight, insurance costs, and import duties on locally-refined crude oil.

What Nigerians should expect on fuel price

Petroleum product retailers have revealed what Nigerians should expect as fuel prices following the commencement of operations at Dangote Refinery. The company had expressed readiness to supply the Nigerian market with Diesel and JetA1 or Aviation Fuel, pending approval from the Federal Government. It added that fuel production will commence in the coming months. Reacting to the development in an interview on Monday, the President of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association, (PETROAN) Billy Gillis-Harry, said price re- duction would be one of the benefits of the coming onstream of the Dangote Refinery. According to him, it will be surprising if domestic refineries do not impact the price of fuel. He added that Nigerians should expect to pay less for fuel. “The promise that Dangote Refinery petro- leum products will be rolled out this month is good. “There are remarkable benefits for Nigeri- ans. When you import petrol products, you incur some costs.

Common sense dictates that the in-country’s refining capacity should impact the price of the products. “I will be surprised if we produce petrol in Dangote and Port Harcourt refinery and there is no price reduction benefit for Nigerians. Nigerians should expect to pay less. What the amount will be, I can’t determine right now”, he stated. Similarly, oil marketers are optimistic that the facility will help reduce the cost of petrol, if the government deregulates the commodity. Speaking on the expected impact of the facility during an interview with Sunday Telegraph, National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chinedu Okonkwo, said the refinery would not only create jobs but would reduce the cost of deregulated petrol. He stated: “That refinery is going to create further hope for this nation.

It will create a lot of jobs and ensure availability of products. The time spent in importing petroleum products will be eliminated and Nigeria will gain a lot from it, moving forward.” On whether the facility would have an impact on petroleum products’ prices, Okonkwo said: “Dangote is a private businessman, who is out to make money but one thing is that if the petroleum business is deregulated, the products will be cheaper. This is because the cost of freight, carrying the crude and refining it and bringing it back as refined products will be addressed and that value alone will be an advantage for the country.” When asked further to explain whether this implied that petrol would be cheaper once d regulated and the refinery starts producing, the IPMAN president replied, “Yes, at least, it will reduce the stress around availability and affordability.”

Okonkwo encouraged oil marketers to support the Dangote Refinery, noting that the facility would not only attract more revenue to operators but would serve for the betterment of all Nigerians. “It is our own because what is needed mostly by my members is the availability of products, so that as we make a living from the business of selling petrol, it will help everybody in the system,” Okoronkwo stated. The company, on its website, said the refinery would meet 100 per cent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries can impact 15% price reduction

The commencement of production at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company could influence a 15 per cent price reduction of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as gasoline, analysis from some energy experts has shown. Analysis from industry sources has shown that freight, logistic costs, shipment, and stor- age costs would impact the 15 per cent reduc- tion in the price of gasoline for Nigerians, which currently sells at above N630 in most filling station retail outlets. Nigeria spends N843 billion monthly on gasoline importation, which puts pressure on the nation’s scarce dollar and poses a serious trigger to its currency problems. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has been the sole importer of gasoline in the country, a situation that has raised several unanswered questions about the transparency of the process.

“With the commencement of the Dangote Refinery, freight, logistics, insurance, financing, transportation, shipments, and import parity prices will reduce the cost to almost 10- 15 per cent. This is a good development for Nigeria’s energy security in Nigeria,” an Energy Economics Professor, Adeola Adeni- kinju, told THE ICIR. Apart from addressing energy security and meeting local fuel consumption targets, Adenikinju said Nigeria could address its foreign exchange problems by saving dollars from its persistent petroleum imports. A former President of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Adetun- ji Oyebanji, said the possible impact on price reduction of PMS depends on when gasoline production fully starts at the company. Commenting on possible price reduction, he said: “We often carry crude to Europe for refining and pay for freight costs to bring it back to Nigeria.

That cost would now be saved. The price reduction would also be im- pacted by whether payment for crude transactions with Dangote is made in US dollars or Naira by the NNPCL, which holds a 20 per cent share in the company,” he said. Recall that the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company announced on January 12, that the refinery received the fifth crude oil shipment of one million barrels of Bonny Light supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited. The 650,000 barrels-per-day oil processing facility started operations in May 2023.

Exchange rate will impact on the price

According the Director General, Budget Office, Dr. Ben Akabueze, the reason the effect of the Dangote Refinery on the downstream oil sector in Nigeria will be minimal is exchange rate as he will be sourcing his crude in dollars. His words: “Dangote Refinery will have minimal effect on the downstream oil sector in Nigeria when it commences operations. “The refinery is located in a Free Trade Zone and as such, it is technically, not in Nigeria. So, the product is likely going to be sold at international market price as long as it procures crude in dollars.”

NNPCL privatisation context

According to Oluwadare, the privatization of NNPCL likely factored in repairs of government-owned refineries. As a public entity, NNPCL would have been obligated to sell its share of petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery and government-owned refineries below market prices for social welfare. However, with NNPCL’s privatization, Nigerians are likely to continue paying market prices (or very close to them) for petroleum products. This scenario highlights the limited impact on consumer prices despite the refinery’s operations and ownership structure.

Pricing dynamics on transportation fuels

Dr. Kaase Gbakon, a Senior Economist at the Ministry of Energy and Resources, Saskatch- ewan, Canada, views the Dangote Refinery’s launch positively. According to him, the launch of the Dangote Refinery is lauded for its potential to alleviate financial strain on banks, reduce reliance on crude exports for fuel purchases, enhance fuel quality, and bolster foreign exchange availability for Dangote’s ventures. He, however, emphasized the complexity of pricing transportation fuels. He delved into discussions about refinery gate, depot, and pump prices, highlighting the various factors influencing refinery gate prices, including feedstock costs, transportation expenses, demand fluctuations, and competitor prices.

The refinery gate price is what Dangote will sell to off-takers from his facility. The depot price will be what a major distributor sells from his depot (which will be roughly refin- ery gate price + margins 1), and the pump price is what the end user pays at the retail station (which is depot price + margins 2). According to Dr. Gbakon, the pump price is dependent on the refinery gate price and all the components of the different margins such as – transport costs, storage, jetty fees, taxes, and surcharges.