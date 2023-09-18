Experts highlight insurance, pension as key to devt

Finance expert and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Kasim Garba Kurfi, has said that insurance and pension sectors are the engine of growth of Nigerian economy.

He said the role played by the two institutions in sustaining economic growth left no one in doubt that they are the vehicle that drives the nation’s economic development.

Kurfi, who stated this while delivering the theme paper on the “Role of Insurance and Pension Sectors In Building Sustainable Economic Growth Under The New Government,” at the 8th Annual National Conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos, said insurance and pension sectors today stand as engines for sustainable economic growth and forces to reckon with in every economy.

He, therefore, called on the present administration to put in place enabling policies and laws that support the survival of the sectors for them to continue to contribute to national growth.

Kurfi, while highlighting the contributions of the two sectors to the national economy, said: “There is over N2.5 trillion assets managed by the insurance institution in Nigeria as of December 31, 2022.

“While there is over N16.6 trillion assets managed by the Pension Fund Administrators as at December 31, 2022, the combination of the two institutions has a total asset of over N19 trillion.”

The role played by the two institutions in sustaining our economic growth left no one in doubt that they are instruments for most of the economic development.

“Over N726 billion in premiums was paid in the year 2022, according to the National Insurance Commission, while the industry also paid over N318.1 billion in claims to its customers within the same period. This is a remarkable achievement in comparison with 3.5% growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

He said insurance institutions give security to the future of the common people and aid economic growth upon happenings or allowance of specific event or disaster.

“Insurance represent promise of the future compensation in case of specific losses or in exchange for periodic payment called premium.

“Managing risk is very important for companies dealing with money or equivalent. The insurance industry promotes National development through wealth creation or protection. It primarily hedges against risk or contingent or uncertain loss,” he added.

On pension, he said: “The contribution of pension funds that run over N16 trillion is pronounced in all phases of life. Many sectors of the economy benefit from excess funds that look for alternative ways to invest such as FGN SUKUK, GREEN BOND, and Infrastructures Bond, among many others.”