Experts Highlight Ingredients For Accelerated Financial Inclusion In Nigeria

Improved efforts at collaboration among financial service providers, telecommunication operators, and tech Startups, with conscious effort geared at consumer awareness, have been proffered as key remedies to the challenge of financial inclusion in the country.

This is the viewpoint of stakeholders that gathered for the second edition of Payment Forum Nigeria (PAFON 2.0) held recently in Lagos.

Delivering a keynote address on the theme, “Bridging the Customer Experience Gap for Financial Inclusion Using AI”, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AfriGoPay Financial Services Limited, Ebehijie Momoh (Mrs.), said with 64% of Nigerian adults being financial included the country has made immense progress in that regards.

She said between 2012 till date, the country has recorded robust regulatory reforms, especially the launch of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) in 2014 making it easier to identify and track customers across different banks.

“This initiative enhanced the credibility of the financial sector and increased confidence in formal banking systems. “The growth in adoption of smartphones has also helped the financial sector to leapfrog financial inclusion.

Nigeria has 142.16 mobile internet subscriptions with an average consumption of ~7.04GB / month as of January 2025.

If you juxtapose it to the 15.9% decline in shipments of feature phones to 18.8 million units in Africa as at Q1 2024, you will understand that the uptake in smartphones has helped us a great deal,” she stated.

Momoh, who spoke through Mr. Munachi Duru, the Head of Innovation and Strategic Partnership at AfriGoPay, said the adoption of artificial intelligence banking gave birth to solutions like smile identity, a leading KYC verification provider launched facial recognition capabilities in Nigeria as neobanks and commercial banks are deploying AIbased KYC verification tools, enabling cheaper and efficient customer acquisition and servicing.

Also speaking, the MD/CEO, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities Limited (SANEF) Limited, Mrs. Uche Uzoebo, stated that with progress made in accelerating financial inclusion to unbanked and underbanked communities in Nigeria, SANEF has leveraged Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the next step to advancement in financial services in the country.

