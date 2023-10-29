Experts Highlight Bottlenecks Affecting Nigeria’s Maritime Single Window

Maritime stakeholders have highlighted political will, legal framework and basic technological skills as core issues that must be addressed for Nigeria to embrace the Maritime Single Window (MSW) system. They added that the MSW regime would make the country’s ports more efficient and competitive. They said this at the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) October 2023 virtual breakfast meeting on Friday.

The breakfast meeting had the theme: “Maritime Single Window: Navigating Path to Efficiency and Competence.” The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Single Window for Facilitation of Trade (SWiFT) Project is a collaboration between the International Maritime Organisation and Singapore. It is aimed to develop the MSW system to allow importers and exporters the facility to lodge their clearance documents online at a single point and required permission, if any, from other regulatory agencies is obtained online without the trader having to approach participating government agencies.

NAN reports that from Jan. 1 2024, it will be compulsory for ports around the world to operate the MSW for the electronic exchange of information required on ships arrival, stay and departure at a port. Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), noted that a robust implementation of the MSW would put the country’s maritime sector at the forefront of regional and continental trade.

Bello-Koko represented by Mr Charles Okaga, Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, added that the implementation would create a significant leap in the country’s ranking on the global index of Ease of Doing Business. Bello-Koko said that the Nigerian government must provided the needed infrastructure to support the MSW system. “The Nigerian government needs to provide training and support to stakeholders on how to use the MSW system. This can be done through workshops, webinars, and online resources.

“There is the need to develop a communication plan to keep stakeholders informed about the progress of the MSW implementation and how to use the system, which can be done through social media, and traditional media outlets. “Government should sustain the current practice of electronic payments for businesses and government transactions. This will help to reduce corruption and fraud, and make it easier for businesses to comply with the MSW requirements.

“There is a need to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the MSW system to identify and address any gap and this can be done through surveys, focus groups, and other data collection methods,” he said. Also speaking, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, Controller in charge of Tincan Island Port Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), noted that in adopting the MSW system, Nigeria must take cognisance of peculiarity in port administration. Nnadi said the country must adopt a system that suits its environment due to mistrust and limited capacity.