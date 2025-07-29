Experts Harp On Role Of Gas In Nigeria’s Energy Transition

Stakeholders in the energy sector have canvassed more usage of gas to power Nigeria, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

A former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, has said that it is quite perplexing that Nigeria has a proven natural gas reserve of 210.54 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as of January 1, 2025 and yet does not provide enough to support domestic operations.

He stated that it was not something that many people can understand that Nigeria is not able to produce enough.

According to him, Nigeria, indeed, may require natural gas, but available information is that the country is not operating at full capacity.

He, however, noted that the country was in the process of building a second train and that gas is needed to support it. He spoke during Oriental News Nigeria 2025 conference in Lagos with the “Integrating Nigeria’s gas potential into strategic energy transition initiatives.”

The former minister advised that the country should not be one that has such a reserve but the residents are not able to make use of what they have. Nnaji said: “We can even say the same thing about coal.

We have a lot of coal. And there was such a time that we could actually mine coal, use coal and export coal. But we are not able to do any of that.

“Geometric Power is one of the power generating companies in Nigeria. And the power generating company is to have the ability to supply power, especially those that are thermal power, that is gas-fired power plants.

They must have the gas. We have hydro, but the gas-fired plants are the dominant power producing plants. At least for the next decade or two, gas-fired plants will be the dominant method of supplying electricity in Nigeria.

You can talk about renewable energy, and that is bio-renewable energy. “But this power, which is the power that is there all the time, will have to come from either hydro or from gasfired plants in Nigeria. Now, hydro in Nigeria has its limits.

There is only so much damming we can do to produce power from hydro. And we have to be able to have good relationships with our people up north of Nigeria, that is beyond the borders of Nigeria, so that they don’t go to do something about hydro in Nigeria.

So, relationships are important. So, we don’t have enough gas because we are not investing in it, both in the molecule and also

in the transmission infrastructure and the transportation.” Nnaji, who currently is Chairman of Geometric Power, said that Nigeria has the capacity to focus on more power provision.

He cautioned that it doesn’t have to be the government. For him, the government can be an enabler in a lot of things and that the private sector can do it, but the government should enable or support the building of the infrastructure and harvesting of the gas.

He stated that with the gas, Nigerians can now talk about Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), because, according to him, CNG is not going to be going anywhere enough. He added that there will be a limit to that, unless Nigeria produces the gas.

Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu said there is a need for greater collaboration with stakeholders.

Aliyu, represented by Japheth Ailenataman, stated that the Electricity Act is a major enabler for hybrid models and gas-powered mini-grids. He added that the Act emphasizes technology neutrality.

He said that consequently gas qualifies under the Act as a cleaner for side-fuel, and should be considered to be acceptable in meeting Nigeria’s energy access and transition goals.

He said: “REA hybrid mini-grid project design supports off-grid gaspowered systems in other sub-areas where such solutions are technically and economically feasible.

“The Electricity Act grants states the right to regulate the electricity market within their jurisdiction for off-grid and embedded generation. This supports localized generation solutions in gas-powered mini-grids in other sub-and non-sub-rural communities.

These reforms lower the barrier for independent power producers and mini-grid developers, including those utilizing gas technology.

“Decentralization by the Electricity Act means that REA must now actively engage with state electricity regulators as well as these schools where applicable, especially on licensing tariffs, safety standards, and gas-based systems and interconnected mini-grids.”

Chief Executive Officer, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, represented by Gas and Renewable Energy Specialist, MEMAN, Adelanke Dayo-Adepoju, said that with a country of this much resources, it’s important that the people capitalize on it and utilize it.

He advised that it is important for the country to have a strategy. He said: “I know there was a gas master’s plan a few years ago, nothing regarding transportation, CNG, gas for transportation.

So we’ve evolved over time, but it’s important that we come together and have key discussions around, you know, gas utilization.