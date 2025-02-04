Experts Harp On Professional, Organisational Ethics For Faculties Ethics Within The Framework

Share

Experts and stakeholders last week rose from a three-day workshop calling for professional and organisational ethics across faculties.

The three-day Intensive Training Workshop on Higher Education Ethics hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG, organised under the Proactive Ethics Programme (PEP) Workshop, focused on professional and organisational ethics in higher education.

The facilitator, Prof Russell Porter of the Texas A&M University, Central Texas, USA, took the participants through the indispensability of Professional and Organisational Ethics in driving a proper, solution-driven and result-oriented higher education system.

The Fulbright Specialist and Deputy Ethics Officer at the university stressed the need for faculty members to be embodiments of professionalism as a way of instituting an ethical system which would, in turn, inspire students and other stakeholders to be ethical in their conducts.

According to him, the training also set out, among other things, to help participants appreciate and internalise Proactive ethics with a view to promoting standards while also driving excellent service delivery.

Participants were treated to case scenarios and discussion sessions during which they demonstrated their understanding of ethical frameworks, theories, ethical decision making procedures, morals, guiding laws and principles of Proactive Ethics Programme.

the training, which took place at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre (AMDRC), Akoka, main campus of the university was attended by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research, Prof Bola Oboh, who described the training workshop as a demonstration of the university management’s commitment towards ensuring enhanced operational standards and improved service delivery.

Participants expressed readiness to commit to ethical practices with a view to making UNILAG a better place in terms of standards, engagements, impacts, and outputs.

The training also focused on organisational ethics in higher education, advanced proactive ethics programmes with emphasis on social ethics, ethical theories and ethical decision making procedures for mitigating administrative and academic ethical issues, financial research and athletics ethical issues.

Participants also deliberated on case scenarios in demonstration of their newly acquired knowledge in Proactive Ethics Programme (PEP) as it covers ethical frameworks, theories, ethical decision making procedures, guiding laws and principles.

Dr Babatunde Sawyer of the Department of Computer Science and Research Lead, Machine Intelligence Research Group (MIRG) in his training spoke on Artificial ethics within the framework of the law, and with moral-individual perspectives; identify key ethical theories and ethical decision-making processes to mitigate compliance issues, as well as other higher education ethical issues; as well as develop an ethics-based method to proactively prevent legal issues.

Meanwhile, the learning outcomes of the programme, according to the organisers, were to synthesise how higher education ethics contribute to an improved education overall; evaluate how ethics planning provides a proactive means to mitigate ethical/ legal issues; and to evaluate different employee positions and how they can interact in an ethical means.

Other learning outcomes include to synthesise the relationship of faculty members to students and staff; and to categorise different student interactions and relationships in higher education using ethics to mitigate potential relationship issues.

