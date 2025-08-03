Experts Harp On Integration Of Technology Into Legal Practice

Legal experts have underscored the growing need to integrate technology into legal practice, citing its advantages in areas such as legal research, document management, communication, and virtual court proceedings.

These concerns were central to discussions at the 2025 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilesa Branch (Ijesa Cradle Bar), held under the theme: “Law and Technology: Navigating the Future.”

Speakers at the event noted that modern legal professionals must embrace technological tools to remain efficient and competitive. They stressed that technology allows lawyers to access vast legal databases, streamline research, reduce human errors, and manage case files with greater ease.

Delivering a keynote address, Honourable Justice Matthias Olusegun Agboola called on law teachers, legislators, and practitioners to incorporate innovations such as e-filing systems, virtual hearings, electronic recordings, and judgment archives into their daily operations.

Justice Agboola commended the Ijesa Cradle Bar for championing the use of technology in the legal system. He described the theme of the Law Week as timely and relevant, urging the Nigerian legal profession to take decisive steps toward modernization and improved accessibility.

As part of the event’s highlights, the Ijesa Cradle Bar conferred an Award of Excellence on Governor Ademola Adeleke in recognition of his performance in office, naming him the Best Performing Governor in the South West.

Other recipients of awards included Hon. Olusanya Omirin and Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, who were honoured with Legislative Excellence Awards, while Hon. Sunday Bisi and Hon. Tola Faseru were recognised for outstanding public service in Osun State. Honourable Justice M. O. Agboola also received a Judicial Excellence Award.