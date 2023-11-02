Experts Harp On Innovation To Enhance Tech Ecosystem

To enhance the tech ecosystem in Nigeria, experts have said there is a need to work on innovation, urging the Federal Government to priotise innovation in the sector. According to them, innovation is needed to boost the digital economy for national development. They urged the government to engage the experts to fast-track work on technology innovation, which, according to them, will have a positive impact on other sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, to fast-track digital development and empower Nigerians with the right technology skills that will enable them to develop technology solutions to drive the digital economy, the Federal Government formulated the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030). NDEPS, launched in November 2019, was developed to reposition the Nigerian economy to take advantage of the many opportunities that digital technology provides.

The policy provides the direction on major activities that the ICT industry must embark upon towards consolidating on achievements already recorded in the industry and highlighting new areas that should be focused on, for the country to achieve a truly digital economy for the country. The policy was developed to diversify the Nigerian economy away from dependence on the oil and gas sector.

NDEPS has eight pillars, which include Development Regulations; Digital Literacy; Skill Development; Solid Infrastructure; Service Infrastructure; Soft Infrastructure; Digital Societies and Emerging Technologies, as well as Indigenous Develop- ment. Speaking, the tech experts, who spoke to New Telegraph urged the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to device new strategies in accordance with the emerging technologies to achieve the plan.

They emphasised on innovation, saying the digital economy may not grow without innovation in the technology ecosystem. According to them, the word ‘Innovation’ is deliberately added to the Ministry of Communication by the federal government knowing the importance of innovation in the sector. Speaking, the CEO of Sonehc Global Investment Limited, Joseph Ajobade, said NITDA had to engage and support Nigerians to learn more about the scheme. He said: “We have done Google digital skill but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t con- tinue from there.

The NITDA and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani should please help us get back to learn more, engage, and support to give back to our country.” Yusuf Saleh, another tech expert, harped on digital literacy and skills needed to drive the digital economy, noting that the level of digital literacy in Nigeria is low. He said: “Digital literacy and skills are what drive the economic development of nations most especially the LMICs.

We hope and pray that the new government invests in this aspect to make sure we get it right from here. We may not achieve significantly in a digital economy without digital literacy which is the basics to drive the economy.” Also speaking, Ade- bowale Adepoju said there was a need to collaborate with other nations that have been successful in the digital economy to learn from them.