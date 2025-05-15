Experts Harp On CPaaS Adoption As Catalyst For Business Growth

Share

Co-founder and Group COO, Routelink Group, the tech firm providing local support team for CPaaS services in Nigeria, Stanley Oduah, has described Communications Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) as not just another tech solution but a game changer for businesses in Nigeria on how they communicate and build loyalty.

Speaking at a webinar on “Transforming Business Communication – How CPaaS Can Enhance Customer Experience,” Oduah said there had been a major shift in business communication as CPaaS has changed the game both in customer engagement and customer experience.

As customers continue to expect faster, more personalised, and more convenient communication, Oduah said CPaaS had helped businesses meet those expectations easily by not only enabling businesses to interact in real-time, but in the customer’s preferred channel, making the experience smooth, personalised, and frustration-free.

“As a cloud platform, CPaaS allows businesses to add communication features like voice calls, SMS, WhatsApp, and video, directly into their own apps and services without having to build everything from scratch.

“To reduce customer support costs, CPaaS also allows businesses to automate many customer interactions like reminders, FAQs, simple support requests, using messaging bots or automated workflows which reduces the need for large call centers, saving costs and speeding up response time,’’ he further explained.

He stated that CPaaS can deliver communication over Voice, WhatsApp Business, Webchat, RCS (Rich Communication Services), Video Calls, and Email making it possible for businesses to meet customers where they prefer.

The webinar was designed to help businesses connect better, faster and smarter with customers. As an incentive, Routelink also offered a Free Proof of Concept (POC) for the first three companies that reached out to it after the webinar to enable them to experience CPaaS firsthand before making a full commitment.

CPaaS is designed to integrate seamlessly with CRMs like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zoho, HubSpot, and even custom-built solutions. It enhances businesses’ existing systems by adding communication capabilities without disrupting their workflows.

In addition, it improves internal communication, and can be used for things like staff notifications, alerts, emergency communications, internal surveys, or even team collaboration through chat and voice apps.

Oduah explained that CPaaS is suitable for all sizes of businesses- big companies, small and medium businesses, mentioning that one of the strengths of CPaaS is its flexibility.

“You can start small and grow as your communication needs increase. It’s not just for the big players,” he added. On how long it takes to integrate CPaaS into an existing app or system, he said this would depend on the complexity of the existing systems, “but in many cases, a basic integration can be done within a few days or weeks.

It’s a very smooth process with the help of Routelink’s local support team.” The Director, Products and Innovation, Globe Teleservices, the innovative global force behind the CPaaS platform, Alok Maurya, who also spoke at the webinar, commented on the simplicity of deploying CPaaS into a company’s current systems.

He said: “With APIs, CPaaS fits into your existing infrastructure. You don’t need to throw anything away, you simply enhance what you already have. And with Routelink’s local support, businesses get guided setup and training.”

On security and privacy which are big concerns, especially for industries like banking and healthcare, Maurya explained that CPaaS security is built-in from the ground up.

He said: “We offer end-toend encryption, secure storage, and comply with international regulations like GDPR.’’ He, therefore, encouraged businesses to feel confident that their customer communications are protected. Routelink Enterprise arm offers several business services like cybersecurity and cloud solutions, and many more.

Share