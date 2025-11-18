Experts Frown At Sugar Demonisation, Seek FG’s Awareness Campaign

Medical experts have urged the Federal Government to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to drive a data-driven approach to sugar consumption.

They decried decades of misinformation, which have misled the public and undermined effective responses to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The experts spoke at a one-day health workshop in Lagos organised by the Community Health Empowerment Foundation, where health reporting stakeholders interrogated the science behind sugar, metabolism, and disease.

The programme with the theme, ‘Debunking the Linkages Between Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), and Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs), brought to fore the need for a shift from fear-driven policies to data-driven public health strategies.

A senior lecturer at Eko University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Dr. Godswill Iboma, spoke on the “centuries-old demonisation of sugar,” likening its vilification to that of tobacco and alcohol, albeit without the scientific justification.

He said: “There is no conclusive evidence that moderate sugar consumption directly causes NCDs.” The medical parasitologist cited peer-reviewed studies from the ‘European Journal of Internal Medicine (2022)’ and ‘Frontiers in Nutrition (2023)’. “The real culprits are poor dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and genetic predispositions, not sugar in isolation.”