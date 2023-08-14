Experts Faults CCB For Disregarding FOI Request Of Tinubu, Shettima’s Asset Declaration

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has been heavily criticized by experts for disregarding the request to disclose details of the assets declared by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as required by the law.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, journalist sent CCB a FOI request on June 22, 2023, asking for information regarding the asset that the President and his vice had declared. 48 days later, the agency has yet to respond.

Under the guidelines of the 2011 Freedom of Information Act, a request for information was submitted. Such information must be made public within seven days.

The FOI request titled “FOI request for details of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s assets” was addressed to the CCB Chairman, Isa Muhammed, and it was received and acknowledged with a stamp of the CCB Chairman’s Office on June 26, 2023.

The request reads, “We write in line with the Freedom of Information Act, 2011. We hereby request the details of the assets of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as declared in their assets declaration forms submitted to the CCB.

“The details of the assets are required for publication as they are of public interest. The information could come in hard or soft copy. Based on the provision of the FoI Act, we hope that our request will be granted within seven days of your receipt of this letter. Thank you.”

However, after a month, the platform said further attempts like communicating with the CCB communications officer, Veronica Kat, on WhatsApp, text messages, and phone calls did not yield any response.

Reacting to the issue, a human rights lawyer, Deji Ajare, told The Punch that CCB’s refusal to honour the FoI request was a clear violation of the law.

Ajare said, “It is deeply concerning, the refusal or failure of the CCB to release the details of the assets declaration of the President and the Vice President, despite repeated requests made for those details pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act.

“The Freedom of Information Act, enacted in 2011, represents a crucial pillar of our democratic society, ensuring transparency, accountability, and access to information of public interest. It was designed to provide individuals with the right to access public records and information held by public officers, including the assets declaration of public officials.

“The declared assets of public officers, including those of the President and Vice President are public records, and by virtue of that, they fall under the purview of the FOI Act.

“The refusal or failure of the CCB to release the assets declaration details of the President and Vice President is a clear violation of the principles enshrined in the Freedom of Information Act.

“This action obstructs the transparency required to hold public officials accountable and challenges the fundamental tenets of good governance and democracy. It undermines citizens’ trust in the integrity of the presidency and could fuel suspicions of corruption or wrongdoing.

“The release of the assets declaration details will not only fulfill its legal obligations but also demonstrate its commitment to combating corruption and fostering integrity within the highest echelons of government.”

Also reacting, a public-interest lawyer, Festus Ogun, said it was painful that the court had not done much to give bite to the FOI Act.

Ogun submitted that“Painfully, the attitude of Nigerian courts in interpreting provision of law on asset declaration has been that no law is yet to be enacted explicitly by the National Assembly in respect of granting public access to the declared assets.

“The implication is that the elected officials, including the CCB, are not obligated by law to disclose the information contained in the forms, the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 notwithstanding. This is the painful position of the law.

“However, since laws are made for man and not the other way round, I hold the view that the President and his Vice should make their assets public in good faith and for transparency and accountability purposes. If wishes were horses.”