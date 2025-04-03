Experts Fault Niger’s Withdrawal From MNJTF

Share

Experts and stakeholders in the defence and security sector have expressed concerns over the recent withdrawal of the Republic of Niger from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

MNJTF is a regional military coalition between Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, strengthened to combat Boko Haram and Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

Sani Abubakar, an expert in military studies during an interview on Wednesday, attributed the Niger’s decision to mistrust and realignment.

Abubakar said the new alliance and economic block by the Sahel states of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with the support of Russia, could be a major reason for Niger’s withdrawal.

He said: “I don’t know how the Nigerien junta got their intelligence that says Nigeria is supporting terrorists to cause instability in Niger, especially in attacking their oil facilities.

“I strongly disagree with that notion. But who knows, this bogus intelligence might come from the Russians or Gen. Tchiani.”

The Secretary General of the International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS) Abdullahi Jabi said the move would compound the security station in the Lake Chad region.

Jabi also believed that Niger’s decision would put Nigeria in a difficult position, being a leading funder of the MNJTF, troop’s deployment and equipment.

