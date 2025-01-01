Experts Expect Inflation Moderation, Reduced Forex Volatility

Share

Analysts believe that ongoing reforms introduced by the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities, in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s assumption of office in May 2023, to tackle key challenges, such as high inflation, forex and fiscal pressures, will likely begin to yield significant results this year, writes, Tony Chukwunyem

In his keynote address at the annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on November 29, which saw him providing a review of the economy and financial system last year, as well as setting some key projections for 2025, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, stated that the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance was beginning to rein in surging inflation and that the regulator was expecting, “a downward trend in 2025.”

He said, although, “inflation remains unacceptably high,” despite the CBN raising the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in 2024, the apex bank was optimistic that its measures would yield the desired result this year, “particularly given that the full effects of monetary policy typically take 6-9 months to impact the consumer sector.”

He also said that the stability in the foreign exchange market recorded in the last quarter of 2024, occasioned by the CBN’s policy measures, was likely to continue this year.

As Cardoso put it, “we anticipate increased diaspora and foreign investments over the next 12 months, building a more resilient and liquid FX market.”

Rewane’s projections

Interestingly, the CBN’s projections for 2025 mostly align quite well with the opinion proffered by respected financial experts as regards Nigeria’s economic outlook for this year.

For instance, in his presentation at the Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session last month, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, stated that while the country inflation is still high, “the factors that caused it are easing, and further inflationary pressure might be subsiding.”

Specifically he said: “Nigeria’s inflation rate will broadly decline in the medium term averaging 27.7 per cent in 2025,” adding that “a broad disinflation trend is expected to accelerate in the longer term underpinned by freer trade policy (and) greater stability in the foreign exchange market.

Noting that the “Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) rate and the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) value are gradually approaching a convergence,” Rewane averred that at N1532/$1, “the naira is undervalued by 24.85 per cent.”

He predicted that, “exchange rate determinants” will improve in 2025, even though non-oil forex inflows (remittances and FPI) are likely to decline thereby putting pressure on the naira.

However, he forecast that Nigeria’s share of global investment flows will increase to 0.10 per cent in 2025 from 0.01 per cent in 2024, “buoyed by power sector reform and increased infrastructural in vestments.”

Against the background of the CBN’s insistence that it was prepared to continue with its monetary policy tightening stance to curb inflation, Rewane highlighted some of the likely effects of a rise in interest rates, including a decline in borrowing, an increases the number of banks’ non-performing loans and a drop in banks’ profitability.

He, however, said the FDC is forecasting a 2-3 per cent drop in interest rates in 2025, which, according to him, will lead to a rise in total loans and an increase in total output.

“A one per cent decrease in interest rate reduces total loans by 0.52 per cent,” he added. On fiscal policy, the financial expert said he expects the country to record, “fiscal expansion with an estimated large budget deficit in the short to medium-term.”

He also forecast that, “there will be large spending on debt service, at 60-80 per cent of revenue,” and that, “high debt service will limit fiscal flexibility.”

Furthermore, the FDC boss said that he expects the government to continue with high levels of social safety net and capital spending and that, “budget deficit will average 4.5 per cent of GDP in 2025-29.”

He also predicted that “public debt will accumulate throughout 2025-29, and fiscal buffers will erode quickly.” “2025 budget is likely to include high spending and possibility of a reasonably wide budget short

fall of 3.96 per cent of GDP; there could be inefficient spending due to leakages,” Rewane added. Although, the financial expert said that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, “will maintain a positive momentum in 2025,” he pointed out that, “modest real GDP growth and per capita income gains indicate challenges in fully realising potential. “This implies that while the economy is growing, it may struggle to achieve optimal output due to structural constraints and inefficiencies.”

Cowry’s forecast

Similarly, while analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said that they expect inflation to rise for the fourth consecutive month to 35.20 per cent in December 2024, they predicted that, “inflationary pressures may begin to moderate in 2025 due to base effects.”

They, however, warned that “the method of financing the Federal Government’s projected budget deficit of N13.08 trillion for 2025 could create additional inflationary pressure.”

The analysts stated: “The persistence of high inflation in 2024 reflects deep-seated structural issues in Nigeria’s economy.

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tight monetary policy stance, including raising the benchmark interest rate to 27.50 per cent in November, inflationary pressures have proven resistant.

Structural bottlenecks such as inadequate infrastructure, high energy costs, and logistical inefficiencies continue to undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy measures, leaving consumers and businesses grappling with escalating costs.”

CPPE forecasts

In the same vein, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) in its “Nigeria 2024 Economic Review and 2025 outlook,” said that inflation may moderate slightly this year occasioned by factors such as, “the expected reduction of the volatility of the exchange rate and possible rebound of the naira.”

Other factors that may lead to a marginal decline in inflation according to the CPPE report, which written by its Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muda Yusuf, include, “a moderation in energy cost as the geopolitical tension eases as result of the impact of Trump presidency,” (and) “the base effect on the inflation numbers as inflation was generally elevated in 2024.”

However, the report noted that key drivers of inflation such as high energy cost including electricity tariff, exchange rate, transportation cost, high interest rate, impact of insecurity on agricultural output and food supply, as well as imported inflation resulting from geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, trade war and tight global monetary conditions, may not completely dissipate in 2025.

The report further stated that while the CBN’s monetary conditions may remain tight in 2025, the degree of tightening, “may decelerate in 2025 given the current high levels of MPR and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), adding that, “The space for further tightening has become limited.”

On its outlook for the exchange rate this year, the CPPE said that it was optimistic that there will be an improvement in the forex market as a result of factors such as, the sustained improvement in Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which are currently in excess of $40 billion; improved capacity of the CBN to moderate rate volatility through periodic intervention in the forex market; the positive impact of the $2 billion Eurobond proceeds on the reserves; the positive impact of the successful domestic dollar bond of $500 million; the clearance of legacy forex obligations of about $7 billion by the CBN and the “Import substitution effect of the Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries with the consequential easing of demand pressure on the forex market.”

Fitch report

Although Fitch Ratings, in its latest report on Nigeria’s economy, noted that the reforms embarked upon by the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities since Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, have reduced distortions in the economy and improved policy credibility, it said that challenges such as, insufficiently communicated policy implementation, continue to hurt investor confidence.

According to the rating agency, Nigeria’s exchange rate policy is still hampered by a lack of transparency in several areas, including the level of net reserves and the reemergence of the divergence between the official and parallel market rates in recent months.

Furthermore, the report said: “Fiscal policy is another source of uncertainty for 2025. The government’s recent 2025-2027 MediumTerm Expenditure Framework (MTEF) set out plans to narrow the budget deficit more sharply than we had expected.

“However, the MTEF’s assumptions about oil prices and production ($75 per barrel and 2.06 million barrels per day, including condensates) are more optimistic than Fitch’s ($70/bbl and 1.77 million bpd respectively).

“The authorities have increased efforts to raise non-oil revenues even as oil-related revenues appear likely to fall short, but there is already a risk that they could face political challenges implementing their plans to raise the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate to 10 per cent in 2025 from 7.5 per cent currently.

“Fitch views raising fiscal revenues – and particularly less volatile non-oil revenues – as an important element of the government’s reform agenda and a key consideration for the sovereign’s credit profile, as Nigeria’s revenue/ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is extremely low.”

It added: “Even with the VAT rate increase, we expect Nigeria’s general government revenue/GDP to average around 10.3 per cent in 2024-2025, compared with a median of 19 per cent for sovereigns in the ‘B’ category.

“Reducing the deficit in line with the MTEF would provide further credibility for the government’s reform agenda, but if the deficit target is missed, it may increase the pressure for further naira depreciation, as well as putting upward pressure on prices and interest rates.”

Conclusion

Although the consensus in financial circles is that the CBN’s measures are likely to lead to a moderation in inflation and naira volatility this year, some analysts believe that the monetary authority’s efforts to ensure economic growth for the country may be hampered by the uncertainty (highlighted by Fitch) surrounding key fiscal policies.

