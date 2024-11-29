Experts Expect Economy To Maintain Steady Growth

Share

As reactions continue to trail latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics( NBS), which showed that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.46 per cent in Q3’24, compared with 2.54 per cent in the corresponding period of last year and 3.19 per cent in the previous quarter, financial experts at United Capital Plc Research (UCR) have said they expect the country’s economy to “maintain a steady growth performance.”

According to the experts, the steady growth will be driven by a rebound in the oil sector and steady recovery in the non-oil sector.

T h e e x p e r t s stated:”Looking ahead, we envisage that the Nigerian economy will expand in 2024, driven by a rebound in the oil sector and a steady recovery in the growth of the non-oil sector.

“For the oil sector, we expect that any improvement in growth rate will emanate from a blend of a steady climb in crude oil production levels and a potential increase in capital investments, as global oil prices are projected to remain subdued around current levels (owing to improved global supply viaàvis the downbeat demand fundamentals).

“Despite the projection of improved oil demand during winter, we expect prospects of increased oil supply in the United States in 2025, as well as from other OPEC countries, to douse all positives, keeping oil prices at current levels.

That said, we project that the oil sector will continue to expand in Q4-2024, with a likelihood of maintaining a similar growth pace recorded in Q3-2024.”

Share

Please follow and like us: