Experts Divided Over Planned ‘Brain Drain Tax’ Amid Medics’ Exodus

Share

Nigeria’s private healthcare sector— once hailed as a critical buffer for the nation’s fragile public health system—is now teetering on the brink.

A convergence of systemic dysfunctions, led by the relentless departure of medical professionals and a punishing foreign exchange crisis, is pushing the industry toward a precipice.

In response, some financial experts are floating a provocative solution: urging government to impose “brain drain tax” on destination countries benefiting from Nigeria’s medical talent.

The proceeds, proponents argue, could be used to finance medical education and invest in long-overdue healthcare infrastructure, while simultaneously bolstering foreign exchange reserves.

Advocates of the policy say the time is ripe. President Bola Tinubu’s administration has declared intent to expand the tax base, and a levy on the global migration of Nigerian doctors could serve as both a revenue stream and a diplomatic tool to demand compensation for talent exported.

Financial analyst Kalu Aja, in a widely circulated thread on X, recounted the ordeal of a healthcare entrepreneur who runs a thriving Lagos-based hospital generating nine-figure naira revenues—yet faces existential threats.

The hospital, he said, had resorted to asking new hires for their “expected resignation dates,” acknowledging the near certainty that they will emigrate. This isn’t an isolated trend.

International recruiters, particularly from the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, have institutionalized the outflow of Nigerian health workers—handling licensing, visa processing, and travel arrangements in turnkey fashion.

The pipeline is swift and unrelenting. it’s not just talent that’s draining— it’s profitability too. The anonymous investor painted a bleak financial landscape: diesel-powered generators running around the clock, salaries inflated to retain staff, and transportation costs devouring half of employees’ incomes, even as pay sits well above national averages.

The hospital’s razor-thin profit margin—just five per cent—reflects a sector surviving on resilience, not returns. “The real losses come when we convert to dollars,” the investor lamented.

Most medical supplies are imported, yet revenue is earned in a volatile naira, further eroding margins.

Faced with this grim calculus, Aja proposed a structured mechanism where countries benefiting from Nigeria’s medical education system remit a portion of the economic value they receive—a global medical talent tax.”

The idea has drawn interest in policy circles, but not without sharp dissent. Veteran tax consultant, Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, dismissed the proposal outright.

“You cannot tax people who have fled economic hardship,” he said, arguing that government should rather spend energy to fix Nigeria’s crumbling infrastructure and restore public trust, not chasing emigrants for payments.

Share