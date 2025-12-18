Experts: Digital Transformation In Marketing Education Catalyst For Economy

Marketing educators, industry leaders, and policymakers have issued a collective call to fundamentally transform marketing education for Nigeria’s development in the digital age.

At a forum recently held in Lagos, a coalition of experts, and government policymakers made the call, framing it as a non-negotiable pillar for national development in the 21st Century.

The forum, convened to dissect innovation in Nigeria’s marketing education, reached a unanimous verdict that the current academic framework is dangerously misaligned with the digital reality shaping global commerce.

Speakers emphatically declared that digital technology is no longer a supplementary tool but the fundamental ecosystem for all business, making an urgent pedagogical evolution imperative.

“The very essence of marketing has transformed. We have moved irrevocably from an era of pure persuasion to a science of deep connection, hyper-personalisation, and earned trust. This is driven by the engines of artificial intelligence, live data analytics, social media ecosystems, and omnichannel e-commerce.

Our classrooms, however, often remain trapped in analogue paradigms,” one of the keynote speakers, Dr. Adeoti Aderogba, noted. The central, pressing question posed to attendees was how to rapidly align marketing education with this new reality to unlock Nigeria’s immense but under-tapped potential.

With over 60 per cent of its population under 25 and a renowned entrepreneurial spirit, the consensus was that Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The opportunities for digital-driven economic growth are abundant, but risk being squandered without a workforce prepared to harness them.

“Our greatest asset, our youth, could become our greatest liability if we fail to equip them with relevant skills,” warned Mr. Tunde Bakare, a veteran Chief Marketing Officer of a pan-African fintech firm.

He added: “The market is screaming for talent proficient in digital storytelling, SEO, data interpretation, and CRM management, yet we are still producing graduates whose practical experience is limited to outdated theoretical models. This gap is a direct brake on national productivity.”

A major theme was the critical need to dismantle the silos between academia and industry. Experts argued that curricula must be co-created with input from the very boardrooms, startups, and digital platforms defining the market.

Education must pivot decisively from purely theoretical instruction to practical, digital lab-based learning that fosters digital fluency and analytical prowess.

A policy advisor present at the forum, Dr. Chukwuma Eze, expkaibed: “Transforming marketing education is not merely about producing more competent marketers. It is about forging a generation of nation-builders.

When you equip a marketer with digital skills, you empower someone who can scale a small business, create sustainable jobs, build brands that compete globally, and foster thriving local communities.

This is development in action.” The conference crystallised into a clear, multi-stakeholder call to action as educators were urged to boldly redesign curricula, integrating hands-on modules with tools like Google Analytics, CRM software, and social media advertising platforms, enriched by contemporary local and global case studies.

Industry leaders were challenged to deepen their engagement through structured internship programmes, mentorship schemes, and collaborative live projects that give students real-world problem-solving experience.

“The corporate sector must see itself as an active classroom. Our input isn’t charity; it’s an investment in our own future talent pipeline,” the experts said.

Policymakers were called upon to play their part by prioritising digital infrastructure investment and allocating specific research funding for marketing innovation.

Furthermore, students and young professionals were encouraged to adopt a mindset of lifelong, agile learning. In this age, education evolves with every click, every algorithm update, and every new platform trend.

Complacency is professional obsolescence. The gathering concluded with a firm commitment to foster sustained collaboration between academic institutions and industry bodies to systematically close the damaging skills gap.

The transformation of marketing education was framed not as an optional academic update, but as a deliberate, strategic choice towards national transformation—a vital step in preparing Nigeria to not just participate in, but lead, the digital economy of the future.