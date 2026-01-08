Experts: Digital Exclusion May Affect Nations’ GDP

Failure to bridge the digital divide and protect critical infrastructure could forfeit over a trillion dollars in potential economic growth and leave a generation behind as “digital ghosts,” financial technology experts warned.

They gave the warning at a forum recently in Lagos, saying digitalising West African economy recorded high postpandemic investments in the telecom sector, as dominant narrative shifted from opportunity to urgent risk mitigation.

Industry leaders framed strategic partnerships and inclusive policies not merely as growth strategies but as essential safeguards against a looming “digital apartheid” that threatens to destabilise the region’s economic future. Heads of telecommunications, fintech, and regulatory bodies made a unified call to action.

According to them, the next decade is a critical window to secure West Africa’s place in the global digital economy, as the cost of inaction is astronomically high.

President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Tony Emoekpere, set the ambitious tone, stating: “The next ten years will define West Africa’s place in the global digital economy. This is a frontier market with the potential of doubling its digital economy contribution to GDP within a decade.”

This projection underscores a transformative opportunity, potentially adding hundreds of billions of dollars to regional GDP. However, this optimistic forecast was immediately tempered by a grave counterwarning from Vice President of FintechNGR and MD/CEO of CreditRegistry, Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun.

She cautioned against the risk of “digital apartheid,” where millions of Africans remain excluded as “digital ghosts” from the formal economy.

“Failure to act could turn Africa’s youthful population into a lost economic opportunity, she stated, emphasing that without inclusive access to data and credit through innovative means, the region’s demographic dividend could become a destabilising liability.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, acknowledged telecoms as the backbone enabling banking, fintech, and essential services.

Yet, he identified vandalism, suffocating multiple taxation, and Right of Way restrictions as existential threats stifling the very expansion needed for inclusion.

On policy, Adebayo commended the Nigerian Federal Government’s ongoing tax reforms, set to reduce over 56 levies by January 2026, as he urged other West African states to follow suit to “create enabling conditions for faster digital rollout.”

The Managing Director of Digital Bank Trade Lenda, Mr. Adewunmi Adesina, further called for governments to “harmonise digital policies across ECOWAS” to create a seamless regional market. On financial inclusion, Dr. Nnenna Achife of AfriGo Payment Financial Services Limited demonstrated how technology is already transforming systems.

She revealed how AfriGo’s infrastructure, featuring enhanced offline payment capabilities and local currency settlement, is reducing costs and powering social intervention programmes, proving that scalable, affordable solutions are already operational.

On infrastructure security, a panel session led by Mrs. Racheal Anorue and a chat with Mr. Chidi Ajuzie of WTES Project Limited highlighted pressing operational challenges. Rising USSD costs, poor connectivity, and security risks for mobile agents were identified as direct barriers to financial inclusion.

The solution, the experts agreed, lies in stronger collaboration, public sensitisation, and technology-driven security measures.

Meanwhile, Emoekpere stressed: “If we build the infrastructure, harmonise policies, and encourage collaboration, we will unlock unprecedented economic growth, create millions of jobs, and give our young population the tools to compete globally.”

The stakeholders, therefore, issued a firm list of demands, including the protection of telecom infrastructure, harmonised policies across ECOWAS, reduced costs for USSD and digital transactions, and greater investment in workforce training.