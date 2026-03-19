Experts Digest Gains, Pains Of Economic Reform Implementation

At Agora Policy, a Stakeholder Dialogue, experts weighed the gains and pains of Federal Government’s economic reform policy three years later, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Nearly three years after what many experts described as disruptive but necessary policy shifts, discussions about reforms are still being dissected. At every gathering, experts from the private sector and technocrats in the public sector intensely debate the viability of Nigeria’s economic reforms.

Reforms inevitably

Bola Tinubu’s administration introduced reforms in fiscal and monetary spaces. The comprehensive reforms introduced by the government include fuel subsidy removal, currency unification, and electricity subsidy tariff removal.

The government backed her decision to stabilize Nigeria’s economy and save it from stagnation. Essentially, the reforms aim to boost foreign investment, increase local production, increase revenue generation, and curb entrenched corruption, as outlined in the “Renewed Hope” agenda.

By weeding out inefficiencies, the administration aimed to restore investor confidence, resulting in a significantly more competitive capital market and higher foreign capital inflows.

Agora Policy stakeholder Dialogue

In continuation of reviewing the impacts of Tinubu’s administration reforms, Agora Policy, a stakeholder dialogue supported by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Nigeria Economic Stability and Transformation Programme (NEST) with support of the UK International Development, held a session last week in Abuja.

Themed “Sustaining and Deepening Economic Reforms in Nigeria,” a panel of discussants, which featured Deputy Governor of CBN (Economic Policy) Dr. Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, Country Director of CARE International, Dr. Chinyere Aloma, DG of Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Samer Matta, Senior Economist at the World Bank, and Mrs. Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, featured in the panel.

It was moderated by Rotus Oddiri, host of Global Business Reports at Arise News. The panel session focused on reform imperatives, progress and challenges so far, and next steps.

Monetary reform to economic rescue

From the angle of monetary policy authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the economy had been in a prostrate position aided by an unsustainable dual forex exchange policy that was largely rent-seeking.

The floating of forex exchange, Abdullahi admitted, was a tough decision that had to be taken with all its unintended temporary pains. He said the economy is better with it. He delved into the prevailing economic situation prior to the 2023 reforms.

“We were facing a number of issues. Inflation was rising; it was projected to rise further. We looked at what the major drivers were. We discovered over the years the CBN monetary policy tool had broken. Today, inflation has declined in both core and food inflation. Food inflation is a single digit.

“The country operated multiple ex- change rates, which allowed privileged individuals to access foreign exchange at subsidized rates, sometimes between N400 and N450 to the dollar, and resell it for profit. The distortion alone cost the country about three percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and discouraged foreign investment,” he said.

Abdullahi said the situation also encouraged rent-seeking behavior, with some businesses focusing on arbitrage opportunities rather than productive investments. “These subsidies were simply not sustainable and had brought the economy to the brink,” Abdullahi said.

He said the situation worsened as foreign portfolio investments declined and the country accumulated a backlog of about $7 billion in unmet foreign exchange obligations. “The backlog eroded investor confidence because businesses had paid funds to the central bank but were unable to access foreign exchange for more than a year in some cases.

When we assumed office in October 2023, we met a backlog of seven billion dollars. This severely damaged the credibility of the economy,” he added.

To correct the distortions, he said CBN initiated a review of the claims and engaged the global auditing firm to verify the obligations. With the audit done, he said about $4.5 billion of the claims were validated and paid, while $2.5 billion were deemed illegitimate due to procedural irregularities.

“Clearing the legitimate backlog was critical to restoring credibility in Nigeria’s financial system,” he said. In her contribution, Special Adviser (SA) to the President on Finance and the Economy, Mrs. Sanyade Okoli, said without the reforms policy, the economy would have collapsed.

According to her, “the administration designed and created a stable macroeconomic environment capable of attracting investment and improving the living standards of Nigerians.”

She notes that attracting investment was critical to achieving inclu- sive growth, adding that the government alone can’t provide the resources required to drive large-scale economic expansion.

We want to see the fuel subsidy removal is funding infrastructure. Today, the private sector is still struggling with a bit of that because there hasn’t been a huge adjustment

“Creating a macroeconomic environment was therefore essential to draw both domestic and foreign in- vestments,” Okoli said. Senior Economist at the World Bank Nigeria office Dr. Samer Matta lauded the government decision that discontinued the fuel subsidy policy.

He said the policy, when it was in place, subsidized a rich few at the expense of a larger mass population. He said the government ought to have put in place vital protection mechanisms before subsidy removal.

Matta acknowledged a downward trend in inflationary pressure. He prefers to see a further climb down in inflation for an enduring positive impact.

Painful reforms

From the prism of the private sector, the reform’s intention is laudable on paper but painful in implementation. Two members of the panel of discussion—Dr. Hussaini Abdu, Country Director of CARE International, and Dr. Chinyere Aloma, DG of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry— held this position. Chinyere Aloma spoke virtually. Dr Abdu traced the history of economic reforms, which were inspired by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to the 80s, during the military regime.

He said why he is not against reforms: their implementation had become an overdose, ‘killing’ the economy rather than remedying it. “The challenge we are dealing with today is the overdose. And it is this overdose that’s killing people. I’m a political economist.

I don’t have a problem with all the details in terms of the macroeconomic necessity and distress that informed that. But I have a problem with continuity in decisionmaking. That is, a government can wake up on the day the president is being sworn in and declare that “we have removed the subsidy, and now we are liberalizing the foreign exchange.

“That, for me, yes, will have the political capital at that moment, and therefore it is important to do it. You can lose it through that simple pronouncement. It therefore makes implementation extremely difficult.” And that’s the issue. So for us, and for a country, there was already stress.

All the failures by the CBN—I agree it didn’t happen in the current administration; everybody knows it. All the crises happened under the past government; it was very clear. But it wasn’t the citizens of this country that caused the problems. It was the government. It was the government’s problem.

So why are you punishing me for what the government did? The government is the government. You are the government; the past ones were the governments,” Dr. Abdu said. He said the reform policy deepened the poverty level in the country.

He said: “One, you live in a country where over 130 million people live under multidimensional poverty. Then, you are also in a country that is highly import-dependent. You remove subsidies without any safeguards. That action worsens the level of poverty in the country.”

Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chinyere Aloma, spoke virtually from her Lagos base. She said reforms implementation in their full doses put private sector organizations at the brink.

“I believe when you put together the petrol subsidy removal, the exchange rate liberalization, monetary tightening, and electricity tariff adjustments—all these put a lot of pressure on the private sector. Though the implementation is able to correct some distortions previously in both the monetary and fiscal sides.

“Over the years at the Chamber of Commerce, we have constantly advocated for the removal of the subsidy because we didn’t think that it represented sufficient benefit to the Nigerian people. In some ways, we are funding our neighbors and giving them some advantage.

“So, removing the fuel gives us an average of N7.5 billion of the resources that the government can actually redirect or should redirect to infrastructure and human capital investment. Now, for me, as the private sector, that’s what we want to see. We want to see the fuel subsidy removal is funding infrastructure.

Today, the private sector is still struggling with a bit of that because there hasn’t been a huge adjustment. In 2022, the default price was about 200. “Suddenly, it went on to about 1,000, and now, with all the crises in the world, it’s over 1,000. This represents direct costs to businesses.

So, for businesses that have to generate their own power, and a lot of businesses are constantly generating their own power, that’s a huge cost for them,” she said.

According to her, between 40 and 50 per cent of a business cost is absorbed by power. If we believe that the savings from just the fuel subsidy removal should go to infrastructure, we want to see that elevating some of the pressure on the private sector. So, at the macro level, we’ve talked about the balance of payment improving.

We’ve talked about the foreign reserve improving and the fact that there’s a lot of confidence now in the Nigerian economy. “I agree. So, the economy is great, but that hasn’t trickled down to the common man.

That hasn’t trickled down suffi- ciently to the businesses. Particularly the small businesses, because their operating margin has, over the years, been compressed. And in all of this, you also have that consumer demand is reducing because of all I’ve talked about.

So, with the fuel price going up, transportation is more difficult and more costly. Businesses and the consumers are struggling. What do we want to see?

While these macro reforms are ongoing, and I commend the government for having the courage to put these reforms into motion, what we needed to have would be complementary policies that would support or cushion the pressure,” the DG of LCCI advocated.

Last Line

Debate on the imperative of monetary and fiscal policy reforms will continue to be on the front burner until such a time as its accruing benefits trickle down maximally to the masses. For now, it’s a painful reform.