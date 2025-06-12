Experts Devise Strategies For Digital Payment Revolution In Nigeria

Share

Top financial technology specialists, policymakers, and banking leaders have convened to tackle the critical challenge of accelerating Nigeria’s digital payment adoption, aiming to drive financial inclusion and economic growth despite persistent hurdles.

The high-level forum, “Advancing Nigeria’s Digital Payments Ecosystem,” acknowledged significant progress driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy, the proliferation of fintech startups like Flutterwave and Paystack, and the success of the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) system.

However, experts identified key areas requiring urgent strategic focus such as bridging the Infrastructure gap, strengthening trust and security, interoper – ability beyond banks, leveraging data and innovation as well as refining regulation.

“Reliable power and affordable, widespread internet connectivity, especially in rural areas, are non-negotiable foundations,” stressed Dr. Adaobi Ezeoke, a fintech consultant.

Participants urged intensified collaboration between the CBN, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and state governments to accelerate broadband llout and explore innovative solutions like solar-powered agent networks.

Recognising the vital role of agents in cash-in/cash-out services for the unbanked, experts called for enhanced training, better commission structures, and improved security measures to boost agent numbers and viability nationwide.

“Agents are the frontline soldiers of financial inclusion; we must empower them effectively,” CEO of a leading Payment Service Bank (PSB), Tunde Adekunle, stated.

Combating fraud and building user confidence was paramount. Recommendations included enhanced cybersecurity frameworks and real-time fraud monitoring systems, robust consumer protection regulations and streamlined dispute resolution processes, nationwide digital and financial literacy campaigns targeting all demographics.

While bank interoperability via NIP is strong, experts pushed for deeper integration between banks, telcos (through PSBs), microfinance institutions, and fintechs.

“Seamless movement of funds across all licensed player types is essential for a truly inclusive ecosystem,” argued Folashade Adebisi, Director of Payments at the CBN.

Encouraging the development of low-cost, data-light solutions and leveraging alternative data for credit scoring were highlighted. Experts also discussed the potential role of the eNaira (CBDC) in facilitating government-toperson (G2P) payments and enhancing transaction efficiency, while acknowledging adoption challenges remain.

Also, participants advocated for a balanced regulatory approach that fosters innovation while ensuring stability and consumer protection.

Suggestions included regulatory sandboxes for testing new solutions and clearer guidelines for emerging technologies like open banking.

Meanwhile, the experts said success hinges on unprecedented collaboration between the CBN, commercial banks, fintechs, telcos, government agencies, and educational institutions.

The said: “The potential for digital payments to transform Nigeria’s economy is immense. Overcoming the infrastructure deficit and building unwavering trust are our biggest tasks.

Strategic, coordinated action focused on inclusion and accessibility is not just desirable; it’s imperative for Nigeria’s economic future.”

Share